Scrolling is useful. Every other kind of animation is painful to serious users.
If anything, UI changes should blink for a second to show that they happened. This (and every other notification+delay) is a boon to novice users who don't yet know 'where to look' to get feedback about their change.
All delays are annoying to experts who just want to get to the next screen and don't need a supercomputer in their pocket to send emails & read proquest.
