Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Creating Usability with Motion: The UX in Motion Manifesto (medium.com)
14 points by tontonius 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





hmm -- the DOM time-complexity that comes from motion is not worth it in most cases. We have material design because google needed something delightful to combat IOS swipe physics, not because it's useful.

Scrolling is useful. Every other kind of animation is painful to serious users.

If anything, UI changes should blink for a second to show that they happened. This (and every other notification+delay) is a boon to novice users who don't yet know 'where to look' to get feedback about their change.

All delays are annoying to experts who just want to get to the next screen and don't need a supercomputer in their pocket to send emails & read proquest.

reply


There are always places where animations can be useful, to users of any proficiency. Although the best ones, and the ones that work even for "serious users", are subtle and involve quick fades and the use of colors that refer to states (incorrect entry, success, etc.) rather than moving x/y position of DOM elements.

reply


There are lots of not so serious apps, however. Also on mobile devices there are no keyboard shortcuts, so swipes and time intervals between taps present very natural opportunities for animation.

reply


Oh I want to work somewhere with enough budget for nice animations and custom icons everywhere...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: