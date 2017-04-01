It was beautiful, very fun, interesting and the game mechanics were very much connected to the hologram feature (unlike current 3D movies that, for some reason I can't understand, are a commercial success). I never understood why I never saw this or evolutions of this kind of arcade anymore. It was the future, a smart, not utopical or "only good in theory" future.
The only problem it had was that it was very expensive to play and very short/easy to die. It was basically a sequence of quick interactions intermediated by cut scenes, and it gets harder and harder. But these are problems that are not that hard to fix.
EDIT:
Found the game.
Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_Traveler_(video_game)
Gameplay video: https://youtu.be/ZI6h0Sg73yw
reply
https://www.google.com/patents/US4776118
Any games were ever created with real holograms?
Most true holographic displays are still under lab conditions with high power lasers, expensive optics and precision setup. Maybe someone at a lab has hacked together a game of sorts though.
You could probably create a sort of holographic game with a lenticular display. You would have slight parallax with a couple of views, it would be quite rudimentary though but a fun project.
http://www.atarimuseum.com/videogames/dedicated/cosmos/cosmo...
That would be very impressive to see.
This technology is very cool, but sadly like many holographic research projects it's a) impractical and b) not in demand.
It was beautiful, very fun, interesting and the game mechanics were very much connected to the hologram feature (unlike current 3D movies that, for some reason I can't understand, are a commercial success). I never understood why I never saw this or evolutions of this kind of arcade anymore. It was the future, a smart, not utopical or "only good in theory" future.
The only problem it had was that it was very expensive to play and very short/easy to die. It was basically a sequence of quick interactions intermediated by cut scenes, and it gets harder and harder. But these are problems that are not that hard to fix.
EDIT: Found the game.
Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_Traveler_(video_game)
Gameplay video: https://youtu.be/ZI6h0Sg73yw
reply