Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Paradoxes of probability and other statistical strangeness (theconversation.com)
12 points by seycombi 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





My favorite probability paradox has always been the Monty Hall problem[1]:

Suppose you're on a game show, and you're given the choice of three doors:

Behind one door is a car; behind the others, goats.

You pick a door, say No. 1, and the host, who knows what's behind the doors, opens another door, say No. 3, which has a goat.

He then says to you, "Do you want to pick door No. 2?"

Is it to your advantage to switch your choice?

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monty_Hall_problem

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: