Suppose you're on a game show, and you're given the choice of three doors:
Behind one door is a car; behind the others, goats.
You pick a door, say No. 1, and the host, who knows what's behind the doors, opens another door, say No. 3, which has a goat.
He then says to you, "Do you want to pick door No. 2?"
Is it to your advantage to switch your choice?
[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monty_Hall_problem
reply
Suppose you're on a game show, and you're given the choice of three doors:
Behind one door is a car; behind the others, goats.
You pick a door, say No. 1, and the host, who knows what's behind the doors, opens another door, say No. 3, which has a goat.
He then says to you, "Do you want to pick door No. 2?"
Is it to your advantage to switch your choice?
[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monty_Hall_problem
reply