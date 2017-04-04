reply
He finally replied.
Told me everyone is an asshole, He is trying to deal with the situation but his inbox is full of spam right now and He will get back to me, also what's with the "Alt-Right?"
I sent him a text back saying things are not what they seem and he shouldn't give up... also sent him these links for Him to check out.
https://youtu.be/ypEaGQb6dJk
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thus_Spoke_Zarathustra
About twenty minutes later he sent me a reply saying St. Peter was "Out of Office", that he was outsourcing everything to India right now and in case of emergency to please call 1-800-BITE-ME; and btw, can you please let everyone know that when I said "Praise Me", I actually meant to have a bit of "Empathy" (since he's a pretty busy guy and is currently working on some Graphene experiments).
Just FYI...
reply