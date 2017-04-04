Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Physicists attempt to prove the Riemann hypothesis (quantamagazine.org)
When all you have is a golden hammer...

These physicists observations won't achieve anything other than to corroborate the existing hypothesis. Proof requires a lot more than just observation.

There are no physicists' observations here, as I get it, it is all theoretical work, which is essentially mathematics. It is not rigorous mathematics, otherwise we would actually have a proof, but just a proposed reasoning that in time might be made rigorous and become a real proof. Future will tell us.

yeah, physics proofs (and the scientific method in general) rely on empirical data whereas mathematical proofs rely on deductive reasoning from existing proven statements. It's literally the opposite approach.

The article makes no mention of any proposed experiments. It sounds like the physicists are just using their understanding of the mathematics of quantum physics along with their intuition about such physical systems to guide the search for a rigorous proof. (cf. the article's discussion of PT-symmetric matrices)

good point, I just re-read the article and you're right. They must be approaching the problem from a theoretical basis.

