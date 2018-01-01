Hacker News
Redis Flash: Double the Performance with NVMe
redislabs.com
6 points
by
dvirsky
11 months ago
1 comment
posguy
11 months ago
SSD Caching, and using better busses like NVMe instead of SATA are huge leaps forward for performance. Apple for example gets gigabits a sec of read/write performance thanks to NVMe storage in their newer iPhones.
