Redis Flash: Double the Performance with NVMe (redislabs.com)
6 points by dvirsky 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



SSD Caching, and using better busses like NVMe instead of SATA are huge leaps forward for performance. Apple for example gets gigabits a sec of read/write performance thanks to NVMe storage in their newer iPhones.




