And whenever their examples all spring from a consistent worldview (e.g. they all debunk liberal ideas or conservative ideas or religious ideas or anti-religious ideas), it raises my eyebrows, because it makes me suspect that they're more interested in defending their worldview than they are in teaching logic.
But when someone presents example arguments that are inconsistent with one another, perhaps debunking an anti-religious argument first, then debunking a religious argument, then I know that they're primarily concerned with teaching, rather than indoctrinating.
I won't say which camp I think Prof. Hájek falls into with this Aeon piece, but let's just consider this suspicion of consistent-worldview examples another tool in the philosopher's toolkit of critical thinking.
The way you put it in this comment, it may feel to some that you are suggesting the author is trying to indoctrinate. I highly recommend people to read the article itself to find that out. It's doing no such thing in my opinion and makes sure to not sound like having an agenda. The author may simply choose some examples that happen to increase reader's interest and hence make them finish the article and understand the concept better.
He ends with this which is not how you indoctrinate someone:
"Where does this leave us? Well, we did not manage to prove the existence of God, nor prove his non-existence. (I hope you are not too disappointed!) But that’s par for the course in philosophy – it rarely proves anything conclusively. Instead, I hope I have given you some sense of what philosophical reasoning is like, and how that reasoning can be stimulated and enhanced by the use of various heuristics. Along the way, we saw some instances of what followed from what (or not), exposed some sophisms, spotted some fallacies, and policed some of our reasoning."
The fact is that our brains have been so incessantly bombarded with propaganda from different places that we start noticing it even when none exists. In other words, Apophenia.
For what it's worth, learning to notice the underlying structure of an argument is probably a far more important philosophical skill than noticing that your interlocutor doesn't share your political viewpoints.
http://philrsss.anu.edu.au/sites/default/files/Philosophical...
Nick Beckstead once told me informally that new philosophical ideas can usually be classified as one of these: arguments (in the sense of formal logic, with premises and conclusions), examples (e.g., intuition pumps), and distinctions (e.g., normative vs. positive statements).
Hájek, not Hayek. Not trying to be pedantic, only reassuring people that The Austrians are not threadcrapping.
Short, with a lot of punch: Philosophical Devices: Proofs, Probabilities, Possibilities, and Sets.
https://www.amazon.com/Philosophical-Devices-Proofs-Probabil...
A much more detailed and introductory book: The philosopher's toolkit : a compendium of philosophical concepts and methods.
https://www.amazon.com/Philosophers-Toolkit-Compendium-Philo...
Only if you define "better" in those terms. I'm sure that Romeo and Juliet would have preferred a world in which they remained alive as lovers -- but would that be a better story?
The trick is not to see the stupidity in the formulation (the stupidity is obvious), but to see the less obvious intelligence in the formulation. It's extremely rational, almost apodictically true.
This seems unlikely to be true.
These tips are generally about logic. Logic is necessary but not sufficient to derive truth from the world. Philosophy is the search for knowledge, which is much broader and deeper than logic.
Meaning, purpose, ethics, knowledge, and truth (to name a few) can't be picked apart or pieced together with proofs and syllogisms.
