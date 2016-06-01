Some questions arise though: Which coal power air pollutant is to blame for the birth weight decrease. Which coal pollution mitigation techniques[1] (which are probably now more common) were used by the coal plants?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_pollution_mitigation
To be clear: nuclear is not the perfect solution, is not a renewable energy, and will have to be replaced by something else in the future. But this is the least deadly energy, even safer than wind or solar power ()
() https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2013/jun/12/european...
() http://www.nextbigfuture.com/2016/06/update-of-death-per-ter...
...the difference in birth weights between the two time
periods is roughly the difference in birth weights between
a baby born to a mother with a disadvantaged background
who received supplemental nutrition during pregnancy and a
baby born to a similar mother who didn't get that help.
I can't help but wonder if this is confusing correlation with causation even if just a little.
