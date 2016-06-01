Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal pollution, decreased birth weights (reuters.com)
A very weird way to study the outcome of coal air pollution. It seems like this is not really about air pollution but trying to push nuclear energy. Luckily shutting down nuclear plants does not necessarily mean turning on coal power (e.g. in Germany they were replaced by renewables).

Some questions arise though: Which coal power air pollutant is to blame for the birth weight decrease. Which coal pollution mitigation techniques[1] (which are probably now more common) were used by the coal plants?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_pollution_mitigation

Closing nuclear power plants and replacing them with coal power plants is simply criminal. In Europe, coal pollution kills ~20,000 people each year (), nuclear never killed a single person, and no study could ever provide any mortality increase due to nuclear energy (outside the Tchernobyl accident, which killed between 200 and 4000 people depending on estimations, after 20 years of study)

To be clear: nuclear is not the perfect solution, is not a renewable energy, and will have to be replaced by something else in the future. But this is the least deadly energy, even safer than wind or solar power ()

() https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2013/jun/12/european... () http://www.nextbigfuture.com/2016/06/update-of-death-per-ter...

  ...the difference in birth weights between the two time 
  periods is roughly the difference in birth weights between 
  a baby born to a mother with a disadvantaged background 
  who received supplemental nutrition during pregnancy and a 
  baby born to a similar mother who didn't get that help.
I think a map correlating power plant pollution plume estimates with the reporting hospitals or physicians that provided infant data, and their areas served would be helpful in representing the relationship between these two events.

While I don't doubt that coal pollution is harmful, I do have to wonder how much the study controlled for other conditions that could cause these changes (like economic factors).

I can't help but wonder if this is confusing correlation with causation even if just a little.

Electrostatic precipitators fix the particulate problem very effectivly

