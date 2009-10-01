The argumentative theory of reasoning and AI

(Note: not to be confused with "Argumentation theory", the interdisciplinary study of how conclusions can be reached through logical reasoning) Hugo Mercier and Dan Sperber say that human reasoning has evolved not for individuals to solve their own problems but instead as a social tool that allows individuals to argue with each other and reach conclusions. https://sites.google.com/site/hugomercier/theargumentativetheoryofreasoning Mercier & Sperber "Why Do Humans Reason?(PDF)": http://www.dan.sperber.fr/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/MercierSperberWhydohumansreason.pdf "The Function of Reason - A Conversation With Dan Sperber": https://www.edge.org/conversation/dan_sperber-the-function-of-reason "Reasoning Is More Intuitive than We Think" - Hugo Mercier: https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/social-design/201108/reasoning-is-more-intuitive-we-think The ramifications for AI remain to be fleshed out, but if supportable, Mercier and Sperber's argumentative theory of reasoning may indicate a reduced role in AI for explicit inference and a stronger role for intuition in the form of ML, pattern recognition and classification.