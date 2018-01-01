|
|Any One from South East Asia?
|
1 point by cathyttrn 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|I'm wondering if there's an accelerator or incubator in the region that's either similar to YC in terms of model or has YC partners' involvement?
I know it's a weird question but I'm researching on them for our startup (from Vietnam). We haven't applied to any besides YC. I did talk to a few so-called advisors from these accelerators but didn't like their way of doing things.
Please pardon my English it's not my first language. Thanks guy for reading this message.
Blessings,
CT
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| Legal
| Apply to YC
| Contact