Any One from South East Asia? 1 point by cathyttrn 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite I'm wondering if there's an accelerator or incubator in the region that's either similar to YC in terms of model or has YC partners' involvement? I know it's a weird question but I'm researching on them for our startup (from Vietnam). We haven't applied to any besides YC. I did talk to a few so-called advisors from these accelerators but didn't like their way of doing things. Please pardon my English it's not my first language. Thanks guy for reading this message. Blessings, CT



