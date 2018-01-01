CodeTrace – Your Code Defines Your Skills

For Students and Resume Builders: CodeTrace creates a concrete portrayal of users abilities and up to date evidence of skills to strengthen hiring prospects.

What is Weekly Leaderboard(CodeTrace.io/leaders)? Our Weekly Leaderboard is based on the Experience(XP) of our users. XP depends on the detected technology, contributions, count of authored code, and stars.

What about User Profiles(CodeTrace.io/users/amazingandyyy)? Registered users can view their profiles and get a certified list of their development skills.