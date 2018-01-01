|
|CodeTrace – Your Code Defines Your Skills
|
15 points by micbrain 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments
|What is CodeTrace(CodeTrace.io)?
For Developers: CodeTrace is a widely functional tool that provides insights and real time code analysis using code parsing and NLP.
For Students and Resume Builders: CodeTrace creates a concrete portrayal of users abilities and up to date evidence of skills to strengthen hiring prospects.
What is Weekly Leaderboard(CodeTrace.io/leaders)?
Our Weekly Leaderboard is based on the Experience(XP) of our users. XP depends on the detected technology, contributions, count of authored code, and stars.
What about User Profiles(CodeTrace.io/users/amazingandyyy)?
Registered users can view their profiles and get a certified list of their development skills.
