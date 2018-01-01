Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
CodeTrace – Your Code Defines Your Skills
15 points by micbrain 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments
What is CodeTrace(CodeTrace.io)? For Developers: CodeTrace is a widely functional tool that provides insights and real time code analysis using code parsing and NLP.

For Students and Resume Builders: CodeTrace creates a concrete portrayal of users abilities and up to date evidence of skills to strengthen hiring prospects.

What is Weekly Leaderboard(CodeTrace.io/leaders)? Our Weekly Leaderboard is based on the Experience(XP) of our users. XP depends on the detected technology, contributions, count of authored code, and stars.

What about User Profiles(CodeTrace.io/users/amazingandyyy)? Registered users can view their profiles and get a certified list of their development skills.




I wish I would have a lot of projects on github, just to see how this works. Nice stimulus to start a couple of projects :)


Would like to learn more about it.


Very interesting tool!




