“Let’s have some fun I’m offering two grants of $5,000 for whatever you want”
twitter.com
13 points
by
Cherian
24 minutes ago
protomyth
1 minute ago
I'd love to get a couple of welding simulators and a 3D printer for the crafting folks, but I get the feeling an email from a Tribal community college isn't the point.
teuobk
6 minutes ago
Interesting. What are the tax implications, if any, for doing something like this? If it's an American giving a grant to another American, would it be treated as a gift (and thus be tax-free), or would it be treated as income?
firstpost1234
3 minutes ago
i believe the gift tax applies once you get above $14,000 in value in any given tax year.
douche
2 minutes ago
I'd love to take a month off. I need to get back to my blog and read through my massive Manning and Amazon backlog...
