*) Feature: the "http_429" parameter of the "proxy_next_upstream",
"fastcgi_next_upstream", "scgi_next_upstream", and
"uwsgi_next_upstream" directives.
Thanks to Piotr Sikora.
*) Bugfix: in memory allocation error handling.
*) Bugfix: requests might hang when using the "sendfile" and
"timer_resolution" directives on Linux.
*) Bugfix: requests might hang when using the "sendfile" and "aio_write"
directives with subrequests.
*) Bugfix: in the ngx_http_v2_module.
Thanks to Piotr Sikora.
*) Bugfix: a segmentation fault might occur in a worker process when
using HTTP/2.
*) Bugfix: requests might hang when using the "limit_rate",
"sendfile_max_chunk", "limit_req" directives, or the $r->sleep()
embedded perl method with subrequests.
*) Bugfix: in the ngx_http_slice_module.