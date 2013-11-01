Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nginx v1.11.13 Released (nginx.org)
2 points by nikolay 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment 



    *) Feature: the "http_429" parameter of the "proxy_next_upstream",
       "fastcgi_next_upstream", "scgi_next_upstream", and
       "uwsgi_next_upstream" directives.
       Thanks to Piotr Sikora.

    *) Bugfix: in memory allocation error handling.

    *) Bugfix: requests might hang when using the "sendfile" and
       "timer_resolution" directives on Linux.

    *) Bugfix: requests might hang when using the "sendfile" and "aio_write"
       directives with subrequests.

    *) Bugfix: in the ngx_http_v2_module.
       Thanks to Piotr Sikora.

    *) Bugfix: a segmentation fault might occur in a worker process when
       using HTTP/2.

    *) Bugfix: requests might hang when using the "limit_rate",
       "sendfile_max_chunk", "limit_req" directives, or the $r->sleep()
       embedded perl method with subrequests.

    *) Bugfix: in the ngx_http_slice_module.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: