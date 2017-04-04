Hacker News
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Before Xi-Trump Meeting
(
bloomberg.com
)
3 points
by
JumpCrisscross
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
chmaynard
11 months ago
The Asian version of the Duchy of Grand Fenwick squeaks again.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mouse_That_Roared
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mouse_That_Roared