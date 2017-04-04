Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Before Xi-Trump Meeting (bloomberg.com)
3 points by JumpCrisscross 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



The Asian version of the Duchy of Grand Fenwick squeaks again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mouse_That_Roared




