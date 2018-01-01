Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Safety features in smartphones
1 point
by
antisocial
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
Is iOS or Android working on safety features like bricking the phone display when somebody is moving. I would like something like that in a phone once my middle school kid starts using it.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: