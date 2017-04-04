Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon wins streaming rights for Thursday Night Football (sportsbusinessdaily.com)
I just want to watch local games on my HD antenna. Being locked out of a Patriots MNF game, forcing me to either go to a bar or watch an illegal stream, is simply absurd.

You can watch if the game is sold out

Why is this absurd? It's expecting you to pay for their product.

No the point is to entice ticket sales. If the game is sold out its broadcast..

You do realize that he's paying, right? They force you to go to the game physically to watch it (unless the game is sold out), which IMO is pretty unreasonable.

watching it over a regular broadcast is paying for it. you're watching ads.

You're also watching ads on any paid steam.

