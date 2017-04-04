Hacker News
Amazon wins streaming rights for Thursday Night Football
sportsbusinessdaily.com
9 points
by
huac
2 hours ago
seibelj
24 minutes ago
I just want to watch local games on my HD antenna. Being locked out of a Patriots MNF game, forcing me to either go to a bar or watch an illegal stream, is simply absurd.
chrisan
14 minutes ago
You can watch if the game is sold out
aanm1988
21 minutes ago
Why is this absurd? It's expecting you to pay for their product.
russdpale
13 minutes ago
No the point is to entice ticket sales. If the game is sold out its broadcast..
sushid
18 minutes ago
You do realize that he's paying, right? They force you to go to the game physically to watch it (unless the game is sold out), which IMO is pretty unreasonable.
brianbreslin
17 minutes ago
watching it over a regular broadcast is paying for it. you're watching ads.
dexterdog
14 minutes ago
You're also watching ads on any paid steam.
