> Max “Scoopie” Allen was making an Old Fashioned in the Seelbach Hotel Rathskeller in 1917. Whether someone bumped him or was walking by with an open bottle, somehow champagne splashed into his mixing glass.
NYTimes wrote about this created history:
> Shortly after being put in charge of the hotel’s bar and restaurant operations in 1995, Mr. Seger declared that he had discovered a recipe for a pre-Prohibition cocktail that was once the hotel’s signature drink.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/02/dining/seelbach-cocktail-...
reply
(Also, I do recommend having one in the Seelbach Hotel sometime, given the chance. It is a beautiful, storied hotel as some of the photos show.)
> Max “Scoopie” Allen was making an Old Fashioned in the Seelbach Hotel Rathskeller in 1917. Whether someone bumped him or was walking by with an open bottle, somehow champagne splashed into his mixing glass.
NYTimes wrote about this created history:
> Shortly after being put in charge of the hotel’s bar and restaurant operations in 1995, Mr. Seger declared that he had discovered a recipe for a pre-Prohibition cocktail that was once the hotel’s signature drink.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/02/dining/seelbach-cocktail-...
reply