Drunk at the Seelbach Hotel (bittersoutherner.com)
24 points by samsolomon 7 hours ago | 5 comments





The false Seelbach Cocktail story is repeated here:

> Max “Scoopie” Allen was making an Old Fashioned in the Seelbach Hotel Rathskeller in 1917. Whether someone bumped him or was walking by with an open bottle, somehow champagne splashed into his mixing glass.

NYTimes wrote about this created history:

> Shortly after being put in charge of the hotel’s bar and restaurant operations in 1995, Mr. Seger declared that he had discovered a recipe for a pre-Prohibition cocktail that was once the hotel’s signature drink.

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/02/dining/seelbach-cocktail-...

I really like this format of articles. Beautiful typography, high resolution and great pictures blown up so you can see the details and present ONLY where relevant. Reading this article, I felt transported into the hotel and imagined myself getting a drink...

Yeah, the drink specified in the story (with its false history, as noted by another comment), sounds absolutely great. I already made a list of the ingredients I don't have so that I can pick them up on the way home.

It can be a very good drink. I find it a drink of choice for a New Year's Eve party when champagne alone doesn't sound strong enough, but you want that bubbly excitement.

(Also, I do recommend having one in the Seelbach Hotel sometime, given the chance. It is a beautiful, storied hotel as some of the photos show.)

That's funny, because I thought the format is absolutely horrible. Can't glance back and forth, very little text is visible and it makes me scroll a lot. I'm perfectly capable of clicking on images if I want them larger.

