You don't have to personally prepare for winning the lottery, but the lottery has to prepare for somebody winning.
Graph: http://www.meta-calculator.com/online/?panel-102-graph&data-...
If you want to know the probability it will fail, just take 1 - probability_success = 1 - 1/e.
Ultimately, it's hard to give a math-free explanation for something that comes out straight from math. If you break down an explanation into small enough steps, they should be comprehensible for anyone even if they have to take some steps on faith.
--
[0] - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14040434
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35079
cperciva 3548 days ago [-]
That is my startup idea. I don't want to take this
thread even more off-topic (if that's even possible),
but please feel free to contact me at the address in
that first post to explain why you think it is a bad
idea.
dhouston 3548 days ago [-]
we're in a similar space -- http://www.getdropbox.com
(and part of the yc summer 07 program) basically,
sync and backup done right (but for windows and os
x). i had the same frustrations as you with existing
solutions. let me know if it's something you're
interested in, or if you want to chat about it
sometime.
drew (at getdropbox.com)
I think confusingly worded, as n increases the reliability of each node has to increase correspondingly to get the convergence. I'm not sure what real system this reflects, but I suppose it's an indication of at what point the problems of scale will bite (if you know your rough failure rate).
EDIT: http://math.stackexchange.com/questions/82034/prove-that-1-f...
This guy is brilliant. And his comments are often gems. The articles are good too but think of them as conversation openers. The real deal is in the comments imho. I recommend it. A somewhat funny article is about Zynga, the "prodigal kid" who left AWS for on-premises, only to come back later: http://perspectives.mvdirona.com/2015/05/the-return-to-the-c...
In the comments, he debunks (or take a shot at it) the idea that cloud providers like AWS aren't a good fit for organizations which have massive, but stable workloads.
This guy is so cool. I only wish he had more time to write.
Most dev groups these days use different systems because they tend not to have such monolithic projects, they can leverage automation better, and it's rare to have literally thousands of devs all working on the same software. When you can only get a few builds out per day, or maybe only one, then you have to become a lot more careful at keeping a separation between devs coding away at their desktops and the builds that everyone else depends on.
[1] https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/larryosterman/2004/03/30/on...
Could the power engineering team have made this tradeoff more clear to the project managers doing the initial install? And yet, exposing a million little configuration options to the end-user isn't the right approach either.
Fun small experiment. Pick a random number between 1 and 15000000 (odds for winning the lottery in my country). Loop until you pick it again (i know it's pseudorandom and cylic; but the period seems big enough for the experiment).
Watch how freaking fast it happens (sub-second), and how many iterations it took (dozens of millions).
There is a special category of bugs named for that kind of feeling, they're called schrödinbug. The idea is that once you've noticed that something couldn't work it promptly stops working.
One night I was near the server when the power went out. So I sat there waiting to see the auto shutdown. Soon enough the UPS told the server to shutdown and it was well on it's way to power off. Just before it shut off the power came back. And the UPS stopped beeping and went back to normal operation... while the server completed shutdown.
And know I have a server that's off and if I wasn't around I would have not known what happened. When I got the UPS I just did one test to make sure the server shut off and the UPS shut itself off without draining its batteries. This meant that I plugged it back in AFTER the UPS powered off. I never considered that the manufacturer of the UPS would botch the power restored after telling the server to shut down sequence.
I contacted the manufacturer about this. I told them that after telling the server to shut down there was only a brief window where a power restored signal would maybe abort shutdown. Once the UPS monitoring program is terminated during shutdown there's no turning back. Nothing came of that.
So now I buy only APC gear. They do the proper thing that if the AC power comes back after a shutdown command is issued the UPS will continue the shutdown sequence. And when the UPS shuts off it sees the power back on and restarts itself and the server comes back online.
Other manufacturers may do it correctly and the one I dealt with might have clued in and fixed it but I'm not willing to gamble anymore.
With Google having some 3 billion Android / Chrome / Gmail profiles, and Facebook roughly as many users, standard actuarial statistics suggest that, even if allowing for multiple profiles per human, the number of newly dead accounts per day probably runs to the tens of thousands.
(Globally, deaths run about 120,000/day, so the figure's within reason.)
Which means you probably want to consider your processes for such matters, as well as various related issues, such as mistakenly presuming a user has died, or being falsely informed, how to handle data assets after death, etc., etc.
Scale matters.
https://www.wired.com/2013/02/james-hamilton-amazon/
x * ∞ = ∞ where X > 0
Rare is relative, so just because something happens an trillion times it can still be nearly nonexistently rare, given the data sample is trillions of trillions?
Seems like a silly thought..
"at scale" of course just means more much frequent sampling; it's not some sort of alternate reality where good become evil, rare becomes not rare, etc
You don't have to personally prepare for winning the lottery, but the lottery has to prepare for somebody winning.