Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Improving on Tor .onion Address Usability (torproject.org)
22 points by EdgarAllanPwn 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





This is a great step forward, however the nature of all "domains" is centralised. DNS is a great idea, that decouples the centralisation to many parties, but it is central at many points; registrars, ICANN, DNS servers (though can be local). Tor's unique .onion address are the perfect way to fix the centralisation and the security, but comes at the cost of human readability.

reply


I really liked the idea that created peercoin. I.e. a currency that also enabled distributed the registrar's (at least I believe so).

reply


ew. gross.

CAs : Web of Trust :: domains : what Tor should do

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: