Improving on Tor .onion Address Usability
(
torproject.org
)
22 points
by
EdgarAllanPwn
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
CraftThatBlock
59 minutes ago
This is a great step forward, however the nature of all "domains" is centralised. DNS is a great idea, that decouples the centralisation to many parties, but it is central at many points; registrars, ICANN, DNS servers (though can be local). Tor's unique .onion address are the perfect way to fix the centralisation and the security, but comes at the cost of human readability.
lettergram
0 minutes ago
I really liked the idea that created peercoin. I.e. a currency that also enabled distributed the registrar's (at least I believe so).
andreyf
4 minutes ago
ew. gross.
CAs : Web of Trust :: domains : what Tor should do
