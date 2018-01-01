Hacker News
Ask HN: Is Node.js.org down?
hckr1292
11 months ago
3 comments
Trying to download a version of ndoe from nodejs.org shows a 522 response from Cloudflare. https://nodejs.org/dist/v4.4.7/node-v4.4.7-linux-x64.tar.xz
shadowfacts
11 months ago
Yes:
https://github.com/nodejs/nodejs.org/issues/1191
detaro
11 months ago
funny how apparently everyones CI is downloading it directly from the servers, instead of having local caches. Bandwidth is cheap.
msie
11 months ago
We still haven't learnt our lessons. I guess we can tolerate a blackout once in a while.
