Ask HN: Is Node.js.org down?
2 points by hckr1292 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments
Trying to download a version of ndoe from nodejs.org shows a 522 response from Cloudflare. https://nodejs.org/dist/v4.4.7/node-v4.4.7-linux-x64.tar.xz



Yes: https://github.com/nodejs/nodejs.org/issues/1191


funny how apparently everyones CI is downloading it directly from the servers, instead of having local caches. Bandwidth is cheap.


We still haven't learnt our lessons. I guess we can tolerate a blackout once in a while.




