Ask HN: What medical datasets do you need?

We recently announced YC AI (https://blog.ycombinator.com/yc-ai/). This is only the first step. Our long term goal is to democratize AI development. We want to make it easier for startups to compete with the big companies. One thing large companies have is data. We're experimenting with ways to allow startups to get similar assets, and we're starting with medical data. If you're working on AI and need medical data, please help us by filling out this form: https://goo.gl/Dr9FzB.