The visuals in the film we're really well done, in my opinion. In fact, I really enjoyed the movie as a great throwback to coming of age on cyberpunk material such as Snowcrash, Neuromancer, Ghost in the Shell, et al., whitewashing politics be damned.
Also, my wife who was never able to grasp the original movie "got" this immediately.
The original one is deeper but more confusing ...
This simplify a bit. It is ok. Sad it is doing so bad in theatre.
Isn't that canon? IIRC, in Stand Alone Complex they talk about how the Major is most at home in her cybernetic body and has been there the longest because she was forced to as a small child.
Then again, I haven't seen the movie yet, so perhaps I'm not quite getting the extent of the difference.
