Ghost in the Shell (ashthorp.com)
The "solograms" were an amazing addition to the movie. My friend and I both commented on them walking out of the theater.

The visuals in the film we're really well done, in my opinion. In fact, I really enjoyed the movie as a great throwback to coming of age on cyberpunk material such as Snowcrash, Neuromancer, Ghost in the Shell, et al., whitewashing politics be damned.

The effects were cool, but I wish they hadn't randomly remixed elements from the franchise with a story that directly goes against the themes of the original. Then ending was diametrically opposed to the ending of the original. While I think the effects were great, the intellectual treatment reminds me of the knife throwing scene in the Starship Troopers adaptation...

Interesting. As a big fan of the original and to a lesser extent the show, I actually liked and was impressed by how deftly they combined and remixed elements from different incarnations of Ghost In The Shell. Many seem to criticize this adaptation for not exploring the same themes or reaching the same conclusions as the original, but I was pleasantly surprised they did something new and did not just try to replicate the original. It's different, but to me also seems to be very much 'in the spirit' of the source material.

I loved it.

Also, my wife who was never able to grasp the original movie "got" this immediately.

I quite like it as a story telling and thought provoking one. It is different yes. But movie is different.

The original one is deeper but more confusing ...

This simplify a bit. It is ok. Sad it is doing so bad in theatre.

Shocked Ash Thorp had anything to do with the remake, thought he understood the original film better than this. Taking his self initiated GITS project into consideration.

Yes the effects were great. Especially the city, but come on how could the story in the movie be sooo weak! Instead of an kickass army verteran we got Scarlett Johannson playing a little girl.

> Instead of an kickass army verteran we got Scarlett Johannson playing a little girl.

Isn't that canon? IIRC, in Stand Alone Complex they talk about how the Major is most at home in her cybernetic body and has been there the longest because she was forced to as a small child.

Then again, I haven't seen the movie yet, so perhaps I'm not quite getting the extent of the difference.

This looks a lot like the screen savers that are currently running in Apple stores. I tried to extract it at some point because it looked great but couldn't find the file on the machines there.

The visuals in this movie were incredible, particularly the cityscape.

I saw the 4:00PM 3D showing at the IMAX theater near Time Square. It was a truly amazing experience seeing that city and then stepping out into a city that was different but not quite that different.

You mean Time Square at Causeway Bay?

I had the same experience after seeing Blade Runner in the theater.

Our current world can be reasonably described as full-blown cyberpunk scene.

