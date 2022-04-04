Then you get the layers on top, Xamarin or Eto.Forms or X, that convert down to the native widgets or just create their own entirely. These usually come with a healthy dose of missing functionality, such as mouse drag detection.
And then there are the languages with no UI libraries at all. As if this is even acceptable in 2017.
All in all, whoever decided GUI frameworks were a good idea got it very very wrong indeed. This stuff should have been standardized long ago, stored in some universal data format, and then every programming language could add support for it. They would want to add support for it. Closest to this is HTML of course... but, well, I think everyone would hope for something more elegant.
reply
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NeWS
There was a simplicity and purity in its approach to front-end interactivity and rendering that completely eludes the HTML+CSS+JS stack we're now stuck with. As the Wikipedia article states...
"NeWS was architecturally similar to what is now called AJAX, except that NeWS coherently:
used PostScript code instead of JavaScript for programming;
used PostScript graphics instead of DHTML and CSS for rendering;
used PostScript data instead of XML and JSON for data representation."
PostScript is basically a graphics-oriented Forth, so it's kind of a weird language to write directly... But it would have been great as a target for all sorts of interesting compilers and GUI tools.
The reality is every platform offers it's own encouraged design patterns and to create the best UX you need to maintain builds for each platform.
In the next 5 years I don't see JS being replaced as that cross-platform runtime, but maybe a transpiled strongly typed language could become defacto.
Currently UX designers are often like chefs who work by drawing pictures of food and writing down conceptual recipes. When they've created a beautiful menu this way, they're surprised to find out that their recipes can't actually be made using the cooking equipment available, and some of the ingredients don't even exist. You're not going to run a Michelin-rated restaurant like that.
The industry desperately needs better UI development tools. To continue my (already strained) food analogy... Right now we are still in a "hunter-gatherer" stage where everyone does their own thing, teams are foraging and hunting, and occasionally they stumble on something great. Consistent UX will require an "agricultural revolution", a systematic production innovation that makes the essential pieces more understandable and repeatable in isolation.
Designers should definitely work with devs, if they are surprised their designs can't be implemented in the end, then that organization is REALLY dysfunctional.
We definitely need better UI development tools, but this is orthogonal to UX design, much of which doesn't even involve the aesthetics of the UI anyways.
Imagine if Apple hardware designers depended on their manufacturers to tell them what's achievable with aluminum and glass. Instead Apple has a small manufacturing facility in their design studio so the designers can iterate rapidly and actually understand what is possible.
Designers have their own tool chain to prototype UIs and user interactions, but these are not UI devtools.
Designers should definitely code. Too much of design is siloed in fanciful thinking, and fancy people competing with fancy people over fancy things perpetuate delusion.
To deliver a really great user experience, it's really important to not just look at the interfaces between the customer and your products, but instead try to figure out the "flows" and processes that leads to that the customer uses your platform or app.
In some domains, you will need an awful lot of domain knowledge, paired with UI design expertise, modeling and development skills to do just that.
Typically, it's very hard to find all this in one single person, so excelling in teamwork is always a good trait.
Does it enhance accessibility? Elucidate the IA? Or is it just more whiz-bang?
Java has JavaFX now
With some minimal effort, it's possible to do a nice looking GUI with fonts that not look like vomit, etc.
If Sun and Oracle had spent more than 5 minutes on packaging applications - why not in jxe-files for executable jars, as a simple start to avoid torturing your users - and using nice fonts - and why not a discrete and non-whiny non-bundlig autoupdating jre - they could actually have won on the desktop, when it still was relevant.
The other issue I see is process taking over creativity. Soundcloud's iconic design was driven largely by the intuition of the designers and developers. What if they let 'user feedback' and 'UX research' drive the design instead? Would they have created the same interface? Maybe someone can easily knock my points down but at least thats how I see it. To be clear I think UX research is a great tool to improve features, but in general I have a hard time trusting it when it comes to conceiving a new feature.
Most design systems now use a 'double dimond' process. The first stage is researching the problem, and coming up with as many potential solutions as possible - no matter how crazy. That's the stage where creativity is part of the process.
The second diamond is refining a concept - this is what most people view as "UX design" - but it's actually the entire process. If you look at design studios such as IDEO or Emapthy Design, you'll see that conceiving new feature ideas is their specialty.
Actual design work didn't even get started until well over halfway through the engagement, after the extensive research revealed where the big opportunities were for a new product.
If that seems preposterous, I'd point to things like Helicobacter pylori causing ulcers. Decades of dogmatic thinking.
This is tangential, but huh? H. Pylori was never to my knowledge believed to be the only cause of gastric ulcers. It is definitely correlated and eradication resolves the disease for some patients. Eradication also reduces stomach cancer risk by about half.
A more practical one might be the skeuomorphic phase apple went through.
Test and measurement. The proof should be in the pudding. If one design converts better, signs up more customers, brings in more revenue, etc. than another, it should win. "Rely on designers' hunches" is not a repeatable process.
Predictions:
- Microsoft will move the start menu to a different corner of the screen again.
- Some phones will have a dedicated hardware "dismiss popup" button.
- Neon colors with contrasting fringes will be used for visibility on AR displays.
- Alexa will start initiating conversations.
- Hyperreality.[1]
[1] https://vimeo.com/166807261
Aren't they transitioning to a new business model that doesn't incentivize marketing-driven design anymore?
hilarious :-)
(I wouldn't mind if the hamburger menu died either.)
I already know what website I'm on, thanks.
Otherwise agree, undiscoverable hidden UIs must die, and so must these flat UIs (which are equivalent to undiscoverable ones). Underlined blue words are good too.
Worst ui trend ever. I eagerly await a return to the 1980s. Which is not nostalgia, because I didn't use computers then — I'm too young and my family was too poor despite being early adopters of at home computers.
One the one hand are the people who just want to make good products people love to use.
On the other hand are the corps who want to use this as a tool to direct people in a way that they spent more money for nothing gained.
It doesn't even end at the profit interests of business owners -- career development is another one. UX workers in the field have incentives to demonstrate currency in design fashions (whether or not those fashions work well with a given application or problem domain), and the more changes you can stake a claim to, the more credit you can take.
There isn't a solution to this. The one mitigating factor is that there are limits to how badly you can misalign user incentives before many decide to go elsewhere (though there's also such a thing as monopoly power and other forms of captive audience, and there's a long tail of users who are sticky even when they technically have the ability to go elsewhere).
So my prediction is that because of financial feedback loops Dark UX will become more and more of a problem - which means the digital world will become more and more hostile, frustrating, intrusive, and abrasive, and less and less rewarding for users.
I don't want to "love to use" any product, the product is just a means to an end and just needs to let me do what I need to do and stay out of my way otherwise.
I think they're bullish on "new markets" for UX design (understandably). It seems like UX is the last thing companies prioritize and the first they boot. And it's not really a mystery why - most projects still fail to deliver basic functionality, let alone provide a thoughtful user experience [0].
[0] http://www.cio.com.au/article/533532/why_it_projects_really_...
At some point does it become so all encompassing to be meaningless as a term?
The stuff on the screen is just one of many props used in the “performance”.
Apple seems to be the only company that gets this.
It will be combated by UX designed to implicitly teach emotional responsibility, regulation, and resiliency.
I'm imagining that a few decades from now everyone will have a personal AI "guardian angel"/personal assistant, which filters and defangs online bullshit, distills the most useful/effective information using its own context aware initiative, and presents it in a form that's customised to be ideal for individuals, given a lifetime of knowledge of each user combined with broader deep insight modelling to maintain an evolving psych profile.
Of course this could go horribly wrong. But it's an interesting idea which could be the basis for a Next Generation AI OS - something that isn't just about maintaining files, running processes on threads, and managing a GUI, but is which is psychologically sophisticated and maybe even appears more mature and informed than its owner.
Humans are more similar than different, and so are human problems. In the same way that online text has replaced dead media text in a literal way, AI could replace the content and insight of both dead media text and social learning with dynamic evolving summary models.
Nevermind.
But, we can always use all the research that went into desktop machines and sell it as new things for mobile and web.
This works better than I initially thought, lol.
Then you get the layers on top, Xamarin or Eto.Forms or X, that convert down to the native widgets or just create their own entirely. These usually come with a healthy dose of missing functionality, such as mouse drag detection.
And then there are the languages with no UI libraries at all. As if this is even acceptable in 2017.
All in all, whoever decided GUI frameworks were a good idea got it very very wrong indeed. This stuff should have been standardized long ago, stored in some universal data format, and then every programming language could add support for it. They would want to add support for it. Closest to this is HTML of course... but, well, I think everyone would hope for something more elegant.
reply