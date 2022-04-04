Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Where will UX Design be in 5 years? (trydesignlab.com)
57 points by andrewwilshere 4 hours ago | 65 comments





To be honest UI dev tools just plain suck, making everything move more slowly that it needs to. If I'm on the web it's the HTML + CSS clusterfuck, If I'm in C# I'm writing color converters for WPF, if it's Java I have to use the outdated looking Swing, if it's C++ it's QT which I need to doll out cash for. Additionally every smart phone OS has it's own groundbreaking GUI layout concepts and ideas too.

Then you get the layers on top, Xamarin or Eto.Forms or X, that convert down to the native widgets or just create their own entirely. These usually come with a healthy dose of missing functionality, such as mouse drag detection.

And then there are the languages with no UI libraries at all. As if this is even acceptable in 2017.

All in all, whoever decided GUI frameworks were a good idea got it very very wrong indeed. This stuff should have been standardized long ago, stored in some universal data format, and then every programming language could add support for it. They would want to add support for it. Closest to this is HTML of course... but, well, I think everyone would hope for something more elegant.

Sun NeWS should have been that GUI standard, thirty years ago:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NeWS

There was a simplicity and purity in its approach to front-end interactivity and rendering that completely eludes the HTML+CSS+JS stack we're now stuck with. As the Wikipedia article states...

"NeWS was architecturally similar to what is now called AJAX, except that NeWS coherently: used PostScript code instead of JavaScript for programming; used PostScript graphics instead of DHTML and CSS for rendering; used PostScript data instead of XML and JSON for data representation."

PostScript is basically a graphics-oriented Forth, so it's kind of a weird language to write directly... But it would have been great as a target for all sorts of interesting compilers and GUI tools.

I think the react-native style architecture is the way forward. Mainly, thinking of the UI as a state-machine, and managing that state from a cross-platform runtime.

The reality is every platform offers it's own encouraged design patterns and to create the best UX you need to maintain builds for each platform.

In the next 5 years I don't see JS being replaced as that cross-platform runtime, but maybe a transpiled strongly typed language could become defacto.

What do UI dev tools have to do with UX design?

Designs have to be implemented in something.

Currently UX designers are often like chefs who work by drawing pictures of food and writing down conceptual recipes. When they've created a beautiful menu this way, they're surprised to find out that their recipes can't actually be made using the cooking equipment available, and some of the ingredients don't even exist. You're not going to run a Michelin-rated restaurant like that.

The industry desperately needs better UI development tools. To continue my (already strained) food analogy... Right now we are still in a "hunter-gatherer" stage where everyone does their own thing, teams are foraging and hunting, and occasionally they stumble on something great. Consistent UX will require an "agricultural revolution", a systematic production innovation that makes the essential pieces more understandable and repeatable in isolation.

You really underestimate the amount of time it takes to practice and do adequate UX design; unless you spend 10,000 hours doing design, you are going to suck at it, and most of the jack of all trades designers devs I met have really been mediocre at both. "Designers should code" is as fallacious as "accountants should be lawyers". Specialization has been the direction of human civilization ever since the neolithic revolution allowed us to have enough food surplus to move into cities.

Designers should definitely work with devs, if they are surprised their designs can't be implemented in the end, then that organization is REALLY dysfunctional.

We definitely need better UI development tools, but this is orthogonal to UX design, much of which doesn't even involve the aesthetics of the UI anyways.

Designers must understand the media they work in. Design involves tradeoffs and accommodations for practical limits. A designer who doesn't understand the capabilities of the systems they design for is destined to produce bad designs. You can't understand the limits of CSS unless you can work with it.

Imagine if Apple hardware designers depended on their manufacturers to tell them what's achievable with aluminum and glass. Instead Apple has a small manufacturing facility in their design studio so the designers can iterate rapidly and actually understand what is possible.

Yes. But this is far far far away from "designers must code." Except for a few unicorns, this just leads to people who are mediocre at both design and code. A designer who is bogged down in code will also produce bad designs, especially when they let their inability to think of how something will be coded (because they aren't advanced coders) limit them!

Designers have their own tool chain to prototype UIs and user interactions, but these are not UI devtools.

I have spent 10000+ hours doing design and I've got to say that my leap into code (especially backend) has been incredibly eye-opening. I've realized how so much of design is ego-driven, how design studios design for design awards, and what a crime it is that so many technical minds are steered to work on problems more related to fashion than accessibility or productivity.

Designers should definitely code. Too much of design is siloed in fanciful thinking, and fancy people competing with fancy people over fancy things perpetuate delusion.

I agree with the first part! The second part can never happen since there is no process that can handle the complexity of the real world. There might be patterns that could be found generic enough, but not a deconstructed atlas of everything you need to know. It's a process of discovery at best.

To deliver a really great user experience, it's really important to not just look at the interfaces between the customer and your products, but instead try to figure out the "flows" and processes that leads to that the customer uses your platform or app.

In some domains, you will need an awful lot of domain knowledge, paired with UI design expertise, modeling and development skills to do just that.

Typically, it's very hard to find all this in one single person, so excelling in teamwork is always a good trait.

Do you think it's really worth it to have a menu that's so "beautiful" it's difficult to implement without more tooling?

Does it enhance accessibility? Elucidate the IA? Or is it just more whiz-bang?

> if it's Java I have to use the outdated looking Swing

Java has JavaFX now

Swing is themeable, as has always been.

With some minimal effort, it's possible to do a nice looking GUI with fonts that not look like vomit, etc.

If Sun and Oracle had spent more than 5 minutes on packaging applications - why not in jxe-files for executable jars, as a simple start to avoid torturing your users - and using nice fonts - and why not a discrete and non-whiny non-bundlig autoupdating jre - they could actually have won on the desktop, when it still was relevant.

The biggest problem was always that everyone hated the native win32 theme, Even MS didn't use it in big products like office.

I see a couple challenges with the future of UX design. One being that everyone has an opinion as to how something should work. Unless someone has years of widely-recognized, valid experience/expertise in design, who's to say if one person's instincts are better than another's?

The other issue I see is process taking over creativity. Soundcloud's iconic design was driven largely by the intuition of the designers and developers. What if they let 'user feedback' and 'UX research' drive the design instead? Would they have created the same interface? Maybe someone can easily knock my points down but at least thats how I see it. To be clear I think UX research is a great tool to improve features, but in general I have a hard time trusting it when it comes to conceiving a new feature.

I've seen the argument of creativity vs process before, and I think it comes from a lack of understanding in the design process.

Most design systems now use a 'double dimond' process. The first stage is researching the problem, and coming up with as many potential solutions as possible - no matter how crazy. That's the stage where creativity is part of the process.

The second diamond is refining a concept - this is what most people view as "UX design" - but it's actually the entire process. If you look at design studios such as IDEO or Emapthy Design, you'll see that conceiving new feature ideas is their specialty.

Yes. a few years back I had the good fortune of participating as an embedded member of an IDEO design team when a former employer hired them. They spent an entire month exclusively on researching the specific problem area we were tackling, conducting in-home interviews with customers and even casually observing them browsing relevant aisles at retail stores.

Actual design work didn't even get started until well over halfway through the engagement, after the extensive research revealed where the big opportunities were for a new product.

Even worse, what if someone has years of widely recognized, valid experience and is also wrong?

If that seems preposterous, I'd point to things like Helicobacter pylori causing ulcers. Decades of dogmatic thinking.

> I'd point to things like Helicobacter pylori causing ulcers. Decades of dogmatic thinking.

This is tangential, but huh? H. Pylori was never to my knowledge believed to be the only cause of gastric ulcers. It is definitely correlated and eradication resolves the disease for some patients. Eradication also reduces stomach cancer risk by about half.

It was the other way around. The dogma was that it was caused by excess acid and the revelation was that the bacteria were a major part of it. I was pointing to the story in general.

Ok. I see what you mean now.

> Even worse, what if someone has years of widely recognized, valid experience and is also wrong?

A more practical one might be the skeuomorphic phase apple went through.

> One being that everyone has an opinion as to how something should work. Unless someone has years of widely-recognized, valid experience/expertise in design, who's to say if one person's instincts are better than another's?

Test and measurement. The proof should be in the pudding. If one design converts better, signs up more customers, brings in more revenue, etc. than another, it should win. "Rely on designers' hunches" is not a repeatable process.

soundcloud has an iconic design? the little waveform-esque view?

Great topic, but the article doesn't answer its own question.

Predictions:

- Microsoft will move the start menu to a different corner of the screen again.

- Some phones will have a dedicated hardware "dismiss popup" button.

- Neon colors with contrasting fringes will be used for visibility on AR displays.

- Alexa will start initiating conversations.

- Hyperreality.[1]

[1] https://vimeo.com/166807261

"Microsoft will move the start menu to a different corner of the screen again."

Aren't they transitioning to a new business model that doesn't incentivize marketing-driven design anymore?

Where did you read that? All I'm seeing is more and more ads in win 10 as time goes on.

Next, Windows video ads you can't block that only appear when you have a projector connected, chosen by adtech which reads your PowerPoint presentations.

Android already has a hardware back button (sometimes)... somebody should rog that up to get rid of pop ups in browsers.

I think it's time we whitelist sites that can create popups and popunders. Things like the firefox popup blocker flat out do not work anymore.

"Alexa will start initiating conversations"

hilarious :-)

If I could express a desire rather than a prediction, it's that "undiscoverable" UIs die. I hate having to swipe and tap and generally mess with the screen in the hope of triggering some secret feature. I don't know when it became trendy to get rid of UI chrome but I really wish it would come back.

(I wouldn't mind if the hamburger menu died either.)

While we're at it, can we kill the fixed headers that waste 10-20% of my screen space on every page?

I already know what website I'm on, thanks.

Add to that the "EU cookies" notice.

Adblock Origin has an optional blacklist you can turn on to kill those. Look in the settings. It's called "EU: Prebake - Filter Obtrusive Cookie Notices"

I don't mind the hamburger menu because at least there's a consistent UI that tells me where I can click to find stuff.

Otherwise agree, undiscoverable hidden UIs must die, and so must these flat UIs (which are equivalent to undiscoverable ones). Underlined blue words are good too.

Worst ui trend ever. I eagerly await a return to the 1980s. Which is not nostalgia, because I didn't use computers then — I'm too young and my family was too poor despite being early adopters of at home computers.

The problem I see with UX today is that there is a split.

One the one hand are the people who just want to make good products people love to use.

On the other hand are the corps who want to use this as a tool to direct people in a way that they spent more money for nothing gained.

There are lots of issues with UX as a field right now, but there's zero question in my mind this is the biggest one. There are incentives that are to some degree not aligned with the interests of users.

It doesn't even end at the profit interests of business owners -- career development is another one. UX workers in the field have incentives to demonstrate currency in design fashions (whether or not those fashions work well with a given application or problem domain), and the more changes you can stake a claim to, the more credit you can take.

There isn't a solution to this. The one mitigating factor is that there are limits to how badly you can misalign user incentives before many decide to go elsewhere (though there's also such a thing as monopoly power and other forms of captive audience, and there's a long tail of users who are sticky even when they technically have the ability to go elsewhere).

Absolutely this. And UX is increasingly about creating dark patterns that manipulate users for profit.

So my prediction is that because of financial feedback loops Dark UX will become more and more of a problem - which means the digital world will become more and more hostile, frustrating, intrusive, and abrasive, and less and less rewarding for users.

> One the one hand are the people who just want to make good products people love to use.

I don't want to "love to use" any product, the product is just a means to an end and just needs to let me do what I need to do and stay out of my way otherwise.

Exactly. A hammer is just a tool so I can put a frame of my family on the wall.

Design Lab seems like they have an excellent program, based on reviews and seeing some course material.

I think they're bullish on "new markets" for UX design (understandably). It seems like UX is the last thing companies prioritize and the first they boot. And it's not really a mystery why - most projects still fail to deliver basic functionality, let alone provide a thoughtful user experience [0].

[0] http://www.cio.com.au/article/533532/why_it_projects_really_...

"A full picture of the Mac’s UX design includes advertising, store layout, the purchase process, the box, the documentation, how it feels to hold, the esteem and social meaning of owning it, and so on."

At some point does it become so all encompassing to be meaningless as a term?

We might need a new all-encompassing term, but UX is definitely theater.

The stuff on the screen is just one of many props used in the “performance”.

Apple seems to be the only company that gets this.

Seems to me like a pretty severe underestimation of augmented reality. Even the most basic feature of simulating multiple, large monitors in one's visual field is enough to push it into the mainstream– at least among creative professionals like developers, engineers, and designers. The current technologies seem to be well within five years of doing that well, and we still haven't seen anything from Magic Leap or Apple. Based on the opinions expressed, I'd hazard to guess the author of this article hasn't even tried a hololens...

I think this merits the question, what is UX Design? Seriously.

The answer to most questions beginning with, "where will (insert job) be ... ?" will be invariably be, "done by a neural net," as is partially covered in this article.

UX design will start shifting toward taking human emotions into account. Our metrics will also start shifting toward reason-/need-oriented data.

Dark design will become much darker once we start designing for emotions with more intention. Emotionally manipulative UX will spread.

It will be combated by UX designed to implicitly teach emotional responsibility, regulation, and resiliency.

I don't think the latter is the job of UX. I think it may be the job of AI.

I'm imagining that a few decades from now everyone will have a personal AI "guardian angel"/personal assistant, which filters and defangs online bullshit, distills the most useful/effective information using its own context aware initiative, and presents it in a form that's customised to be ideal for individuals, given a lifetime of knowledge of each user combined with broader deep insight modelling to maintain an evolving psych profile.

Of course this could go horribly wrong. But it's an interesting idea which could be the basis for a Next Generation AI OS - something that isn't just about maintaining files, running processes on threads, and managing a GUI, but is which is psychologically sophisticated and maybe even appears more mature and informed than its owner.

Humans are more similar than different, and so are human problems. In the same way that online text has replaced dead media text in a literal way, AI could replace the content and insight of both dead media text and social learning with dynamic evolving summary models.

Cool! A personal Navi (Zelda)

Not so sure on the teach responsibility part, or how so you explain Casinos?

User interface design will always be about the experience of the person using the software. How well can you do the things you're trying to do with it? Trends like AI and voice interfaces are less important than the fundamentals -- clarity, consistency, efficiency, and so forth -- which most software still doesn't get right.

I wonder what devices will come in the next 5 years that require significantly new developments in UX.

Blowing up project budgets trying to get markup to display like random native app controls. Same place it was five years ago, and ten years before that.

Double Hamburger with Bacon and Cheese menu..

Disagree about VR. GPU power will finally reach the point where 3D is commonplace. 3D UI and 3D animations will be the biggest new trend.

I still haven't found a game which properly does a 3D UI, let alone a piece of productivity software. Even games which attempt 3D ultimately end up with 2.5D UIs.

NLP will take over. "Alexa make the page 'pop' more".

Nevermind.

It will be more web based. Again.

04/April/2022

Have there been anything new in UX since 1970s?

Probably the same as with programming, so no, haha.

But, we can always use all the research that went into desktop machines and sell it as new things for mobile and web.

This works better than I initially thought, lol.

Proliferation of touchscreen interfaces

Pervasive bitmapped displays.

