Silicon Valley job seekers are increasingly looking for work elsewhere (indeed.com)
45 points by Futurebot 1 hour ago





I interviewed out in San Francisco right out of college, and was struck by how strongly I did not want to move there. The primary drivers were cost - unsurprising - but also attitude. I don't buy into a lot of the SV culture, I don't find it encouraging, and I wasn't really willing to tolerate it just to work for a slightly cooler or higher-paying company than the ones I could find in the Midwest.

I guess I can't blame SV for that - I am just clearly not a fit for it - but I can't help but wonder whether there are people out there now who are more like me than they realize, and might be happier elsewehere (or would go elsewhere if they reasonably thought they could).

San Francisco is not silicon valley.

Culturally, silicon valley is dramatically different from San Francisco; almost everyone who has experienced both has a strong opinion about which one they prefer.

As far as I can tell, SF is in SV. To someone who has never been/worked there, everything I've read makes it seem like "Silicon Valley" is often used interchangeably with the Bay Area in general (though Wikipedia seems to specify that SV refers to the southern bay area in particular).

Silicon Valley has a pretty drastically different feel from San Francisco at both an industry level (lots of large companies there vs. largely smaller startups in SF) and culturally (San Jose is a largely suburban community while SF is an urban center).

> almost everyone who has experienced both has a strong opinion about which one they prefer

That's an excellent point.

I hear people refer to Oakland as being in Silicon Valley...

What elements of the attitude did you dislike?

I'm still a big fan of "work in Silicon Valley for 1-4 years, once", but there isn't a day I wake up in the Seattle area not happy to have moved.

Couldn't dig up more recent data[0], but tech job growth in absolute numbers, from 2014 -> 2015:

San Francisco: +21% 59,600 -> 76,200

Silicon Valley: +7.2% 229,200 -> 245,800

Oakland/East-Bay: +11.8% 50,600 ->56,600

SF Mid-Peninsula: +5.0% 45,600 -> 47,900

Boston: +3.1% 149,700 -> 156,000

Austin: +7.8% 74,400 -> 80,200

[0] page 4: http://www.us.jll.com/united-states/en-us/Research/US-Tech-E...

Edit: Added Mid-Peninsula and East Bay to complete SF Bay Area. Total Bay Area Tech Jobs in 2015: 444,500

Having visited Austin, I almost feel like a huge amount of the population is made of transplants, whether tech or not. Plenty of UT students, as well. That could explain lack of outbound searches, since many of the techies only recently moved to there.

That is true of almost anywhere. In the US, overseas, big cities, small cities. At least in the US, the current migration pattern is back toward cities, after the move to the suburbs of the past couple of generations.

That's 100% nonsense. Some urban cores are seeing gentrification. Inner suburbs are going ghetto, and people with kids are moving further out.

Until you start hearing about urban schools doing great, anything you hear about the resurgence of the city is due to your personal overexposure to dink couples and gay people without families.

https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/04/why-is-...

Also, has anyone noticed that the HN "Who is hiring?" threads are predominantly from outside of SV, these days?

They're still mostly in tech hubs, though. Just that they are leaving SV doesn't mean the wealth concentration problems we're seeing are going to reverse itself. Those cities will likely have the same or similar problems SV did.

Hard to ask someone to sell their house, move their employed spouse and children to the most expensive patch of land in the country and also hire-fast-fire-fast. Seems like moving to the Bay optimizes for people with no relationships or dependents, generally keeping the age range pretty low. Not saying it should change, SV can't be everything for everybody, but that's the current state.

Some reasons why you may want to move out of San Francisco:

- You want to live around real people and not around people who talk to computers all day, while making up stories about real people in their mind.

- You don't think that waiting for an hour to get into a restaurant is a good way to spend your one hour off work.

- You want a yard.

- You're tired of people constantly being offended by everything.

- You like commitment and people who can make up their mind.

