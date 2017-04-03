I guess I can't blame SV for that - I am just clearly not a fit for it - but I can't help but wonder whether there are people out there now who are more like me than they realize, and might be happier elsewehere (or would go elsewhere if they reasonably thought they could).
Culturally, silicon valley is dramatically different from San Francisco; almost everyone who has experienced both has a strong opinion about which one they prefer.
That's an excellent point.
San Francisco: +21% 59,600 -> 76,200
Silicon Valley: +7.2% 229,200 -> 245,800
Oakland/East-Bay: +11.8% 50,600 ->56,600
SF Mid-Peninsula: +5.0% 45,600 -> 47,900
Boston: +3.1% 149,700 -> 156,000
Austin: +7.8% 74,400 -> 80,200
[0] page 4: http://www.us.jll.com/united-states/en-us/Research/US-Tech-E...
Edit: Added Mid-Peninsula and East Bay to complete SF Bay Area. Total Bay Area Tech Jobs in 2015: 444,500
Until you start hearing about urban schools doing great, anything you hear about the resurgence of the city is due to your personal overexposure to dink couples and gay people without families.
- You want to live around real people and not around people who talk to computers all day, while making up stories about real people in their mind.
- You don't think that waiting for an hour to get into a restaurant is a good way to spend your one hour off work.
- You want a yard.
- You're tired of people constantly being offended by everything.
- You like commitment and people who can make up their mind.
