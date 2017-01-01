As a citizen, you can also refuse. You won't be denied entry to the country, it may just be unpleasant for awhile.
I have to say that whilst I suspect that most airport security theatre actually does have the effect of acting as a terrorist deterrent, if only by encouraging terrorists to pick softer targets, publicly announcing the idea of more routine random phone searches is much more likely to be actively counterproductive (i.e. encourage potential terrorist to improve their opsec)
This way person could just flip "real" nano SD card with "dummy" on a device before crossing the border.
Specifically, it's not enough to hide your social media accounts/photos/calendar/contacts from your phone. That's so obvious, they'll simply treat it the same as denying to give them your password. So what you'd need is a set of completely innocent accounts. Yet faking a complete online presence, and doing in a way that a smart algorithm doesn't notice, is almost impossible.
Two more problems with some proposals that I've heard so far are that (a) they would require a significant fraction of travellers to use so as not to the few that do suspicious and (b) the drastic power imbalance at the border–people are willing to endure a lot to avoid being send back on the same plane and ruining their holidays.
I also have problems understanding the doctrine that renders foreigners basically unprotected at the border. If "all men are created equal" and the Bill of Rights only enumerates natural law that exists before government, should those not apply to non-citizen?