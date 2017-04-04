Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Opium, Empire, and India (pointsadhsblog.wordpress.com)
30 points by Hooke 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





This might be interesting to readers : ibis trilogy from amithav ghosh https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibis_trilogy

reply


it sure is a great historical fiction! in another HN thread I too suggested this for readers interested in drug trade during colonial India.

reply


Having never tried any hard drugs or the mentioned concoctions, pardon my basic question -- what effects does consuming opium have? Is it like consuming modern day heroin? Does it imitate what people feel after smoking pot? Just trying to understand why people consumed it -- the article mentions pain relieving uses as well as 'taking the edge off' uses.

reply


Physical pain melts away and there's a sense of "feeling really good". It's not mind altering like cannabis, more like relaxed taken to the next level.

Or so I've heard....

reply


I have never tried opium but given many painkillers are called "Opiates" I imagine they all share the same fundamental mechanism of opium and feel like different flavors of each other. Quite unlike marijuana then.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opiate

reply


Most depictions I've come across - and having been given opiates in medical situations - allude to it being like a dream-state. A bit of euphoria. Feeling so good you don't want to move. Hence the attraction for repeating the experience.

reply


https://www.erowid.org/chemicals/opium/opium.shtml

reply


Surprised not to see a mention of the Tatas here.

reply


Can you shed some more light on why the Tatas should be mentioned in the article?

As far as I can tell from Part 1 of the article which is posted, the discussion is more of society's use of Opium through the latter part of the millennia. It doesn't go into any specific purveyor of opium products except for the regulation and subsequent clandestine production after prohibition.

> By Regulation XIII of 1816, opium cultivation was legalised in Bengal under the supervision of the Commercial Resident of Rungpore. The control of the Opium Department went from the Board of Revenue in the Customs, Salt and the Opium Departments by the Regulation IV of 1819. In 1850, by Act XLIV, the Customs, Salt and Opium Board was merged in the Board of Revenue at Calcutta. In 1797, prohibition was imposed on the private cultivation of poppy in Bengal proper and in Behar division of the province. It was then that the attention of the Government proper was being met by ‘systematic smuggling and clandestine production’

I am really curious about the Tata family role in this that you allude to. Please elaborate.

reply


From your tone, it sounds like this is a known controversy in India. Could you elaborate?

I know nothing about the Tatas' origin, although it's hard to miss the importance of the modern Tata Group. Wikipedia says that the family fortune was founded by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who had some wealth from his father Nusserwanji and parleyed it, through trade, into enough capital to recondition a cotton mill.

Are you saying that Jamsetji's trading company dealt in opium? That his father's business was involved in it? Or even both? If so, looking at things from a United States perspective, I'd find that a little heartening. I'd always seen the opium trade as a matter of pumping money from undeveloped China to already-rich London and Boston; if there was going to be an opium-for-silver trade regardless, at least some of the silver went to somewhere else in need of capital.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: