Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Tell us about your S2017 startup
16 points by merqurio 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite
Have you applied to S2017 batch to YC ? Tell us about your company and why should be selected to the rest of us.





https://www.formgraph.com - collaborative creation platform

The goal is to create a social media platform that does for content creation what previous social networks have done for distribution. Create in an open space, collaborate dynamically, and remix any other content on the platform.

reply


http://kitex.tech

We're building a new type of wind turbine that generates energy using significantly less material, making it much cheaper to install. We do this using huge fixed wing kites made of carbon fibre, and drone technology.

reply


https://plan.university - plan.uni

A free course schedule planner for college students, platform to connect with people within classes and soon the way graduates will find the job they are uniquely qualified for.

Write me at kaiser@plan.university if you think your college/university would need plan.uni as well :)

reply


Calendar + Social network + Job search; why the three ?

I always wanted an app that by giving it the amount of hours needed to study each class (at home or library) scheduled the whole semester.

reply


http://www.askscip.com/

Priceline for Uber and Lyft. Location and price comparison for your ride within walking distance.

Since transportation is usually a top 5 expense for most people, and more people give up their car for ridesharing services, saving 10% on your rides could save you hundreds of dollars every year.

reply


How are you checking the prices? Via API ?

reply


https://sherloq.io We detect and stop online hate speech, harassment and other kinds of cyberbulluying, allowing companies to have toxic free discussions and environments.

reply


https://appointmesh.com

We make it easy to schedule group meetings with up to 10 other people.

reply


I've tried to schedule a meeting but it crashed choosing none at cronofy.

reply


Just curious, why is the limit 10 (and not say 11) and why have a limit at all?

reply


Sorry, has to be done...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xgx4k83zzc

reply


My guess is to make >10 a paid upgrade in the future.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: