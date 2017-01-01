Ask HN: Tell us about your S2017 startup

The goal is to create a social media platform that does for content creation what previous social networks have done for distribution. Create in an open space, collaborate dynamically, and remix any other content on the platform.
We're building a new type of wind turbine that generates energy using significantly less material, making it much cheaper to install. We do this using huge fixed wing kites made of carbon fibre, and drone technology.
A free course schedule planner for college students, platform to connect with people within classes and soon the way graduates will find the job they are uniquely qualified for.
Write me at kaiser@plan.university if you think your college/university would need plan.uni as well :)
I always wanted an app that by giving it the amount of hours needed to study each class (at home or library) scheduled the whole semester.
Priceline for Uber and Lyft. Location and price comparison for your ride within walking distance.
Since transportation is usually a top 5 expense for most people, and more people give up their car for ridesharing services, saving 10% on your rides could save you hundreds of dollars every year.
We make it easy to schedule group meetings with up to 10 other people.
