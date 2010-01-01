Hacker News
Microsoft's new adaptive shell will help Win 10 scale across PC, Mobile and Xbox
windowscentral.com
2 points
by
walterbell
11 months ago
hide
past
web
favorite
1 comment
jamesmp98
11 months ago
While I agree that UWP is pointless without mobile, desktop is not dying. Imagine trying to run Visual Studio on your damn phone.
Search: