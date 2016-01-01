Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Problems with Swagger (novatec-gmbh.de)
32 points by senand 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments





I think Swagger is nice--codegen makes it simple to generate API clients for various languages/frameworks. Saves a lot of time and potential sources of errors. If there is something easier/better/more reliable, then I am all ears, but Swagger keeps getting better.

My problem with Swagger is almost the opposite... it solves the problem (APIs are very complicated to use!) by embracing this complexity with more complexity and more tools. Rather, I believe the solution is a push to just have simpler APIs.

It's crazy to me that it's harder to write a Swagger file than it is to write the API itself. And there's a lot of tooling that benefits from Swagger, but... I've found they all work 80%. Codegen, documentation, etc get 80% of the way there.

(Also, OAS 3 has linking, which is very similar to your hypermedia complaint)

> It's crazy to me that it's harder to write a Swagger file than it is to write the API itself. And there's a lot of tooling that benefits from Swagger, but... I've found they all work 80%. Codegen, documentation, etc get 80% of the way there.

Completely agree. This was one of the reasons I liked using hapijs and joi in the past; they combine to validate and setup your HTTP endpoints and the swagger documentation is literarily generated from that code and not some separate thing you have to write. Unfortunately, outside of that very specific space, very little seems to exist.

Hapijs has its own issues and it's rarely my goto node framework anymore but it's hard to beat doing documentation that way.

This seems more like, "issues with how Swagger is used in Java". A lot of Java developers are used to the SOAP APIs of yesteryear, and thus try to create clients with Swagger when they should be using gRPC or Thrift.

In other language paradigms, I haven't faced this issue. Swagger is _just_ documentation, and a nice front-end on top. The Java annotations definitely make it easy to generate, though, I'll give it that.

I'm surprised RAML isn't suggested as na alternative. http://raml.org/

Does it address the issues in the post?

I really like the idea of HATEOAS but I have never seen hypermedia controls done in the wild across any companies I've worked for nor on any client projects. I think it's very cool but a lot of development patterns don't consider it.

This is a bit off topic, but I feel that Swagger etc... and actually most API docs are to human centric. You can't auto chain APIs together without a lot of developer intervention. The one thing I saw that allowed that was SADI services [1]. An awesomely pragmatic use of the semantic web. Pity it did not get picked up by Google etc...

[1] http://sadiframework.org/

Here is a cached version as the site is currently giving me an HTTP 500: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:uQABqVC...

My problem with Swagger is the Swagger editor. It just works sometimes, but sometimes everything is just red for no reason. Tried with Safari, ChrOme, Ff on different Macs. Am I the only one who thinks this tool is unusable?

Edit: Cheers to you guys at Novatec, have to take a look on InspectIT again.

> The Problems with Swagger

> This is a Swagger misusage problem, not a problem from Swagger per sé.

The TL;DR is a list of gotchas and best practices the author has learned from using Swagger.

Almost.

