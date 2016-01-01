The Problems with Swagger

reply
It's crazy to me that it's harder to write a Swagger file than it is to write the API itself. And there's a lot of tooling that benefits from Swagger, but... I've found they all work 80%. Codegen, documentation, etc get 80% of the way there.
(Also, OAS 3 has linking, which is very similar to your hypermedia complaint)
Completely agree. This was one of the reasons I liked using hapijs and joi in the past; they combine to validate and setup your HTTP endpoints and the swagger documentation is literarily generated from that code and not some separate thing you have to write. Unfortunately, outside of that very specific space, very little seems to exist.
Hapijs has its own issues and it's rarely my goto node framework anymore but it's hard to beat doing documentation that way.
In other language paradigms, I haven't faced this issue. Swagger is _just_ documentation, and a nice front-end on top. The Java annotations definitely make it easy to generate, though, I'll give it that.
[1] http://sadiframework.org/
Edit: Cheers to you guys at Novatec, have to take a look on InspectIT again.
> This is a Swagger misusage problem, not a problem from Swagger per sé.
The TL;DR is a list of gotchas and best practices the author has learned from using Swagger.
reply