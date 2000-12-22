Based on the current version of the Handbook, the fact that a person may be employed as a
computer programmer and may use information technology skills and knowledge to help an
enterprise achieve its goals in the course of his or her job is not sufficient to establish the position
as a specialty occupation. Thus, a petitioner may not rely solely on the Handbook to meet its
burden when seeking to sponsor a beneficiary for a computer programmer position. Instead, a
petitioner must provide other evidence to establish that the particular position is one in a
specialty occupation as defined by 8 CFR 214.2(h)(4)(ii) that also meets one of the criteria at PM-602-0142: Rescission of the December 22, 2000 “Guidance memo on H1B computer related
positions”
Based on the current version of the Handbook, the fact that a person may be employed as a computer programmer and may use information technology skills and knowledge to help an enterprise achieve its goals in the course of his or her job is not sufficient to establish the position as a specialty occupation. Thus, a petitioner may not rely solely on the Handbook to meet its burden when seeking to sponsor a beneficiary for a computer programmer position. Instead, a petitioner must provide other evidence to establish that the particular position is one in a specialty occupation as defined by 8 CFR 214.2(h)(4)(ii) that also meets one of the criteria at PM-602-0142: Rescission of the December 22, 2000 “Guidance memo on H1B computer related positions”