Building a scalable time-series database on PostgreSQL (timescale.com)
This looks nice. I've had to roll my own PostgreSQL schema and custom functions a few times for timeseries data and if this prevents the need for that I'm impressed.

The author mentioned write performance, but didn't touch much on read performance. Are there any benchmarks you can share in that direction?

Also the author didn't touch much on the space requirements or the node splitting expectations.

Those two areas would be useful to explain in greater detail.

Thanks for the comments. I (not the author, but a co-worker) mentioned in another comment that we are working on more benchmarks that we hope to share soon, particularly in regards to read performance. We've seen some impressive speed-ups for aggregates grouped by time intervals, but we're still a bit early in our tuning on the query optimizations to give out more numbers. Again, hopefully in the next few weeks.

Space requirements can admittedly be a bit higher than some other time-series databases or column stores. Since disk is cheaper than memory, and with easy ways of doing retention, we think its a worthwhile trade-off for people for now. But compression is something we will look to down the road. For our later benchmarks we will include memory/space comparisions to help people evaluate.

As for node splitting, our clustering solution (not yet released) is being worked on quite a bit as well. When its closer to being ready we'll include our thoughts on how to best manage your partitions.

Very interesting.

Can you speak as to the stability of your system for production usage?

from:http://www.timescale.com/index.html

Full SQL interface

Scale-out distributed architecture

Auto partitions across space and time

Single-node and cluster optimizations

Complex query predicates

Distributed aggregations

Native JOINs with relational data

Labels and metrics support

Geo-spatial query support

Fine-grained access control

Reliable (active replication, backups)

Automated data retention policies

Didn't want to make the title too long, but I should note this is an open source database. Here if anyone has any questions.

Also, github if you just want to see the code: https://github.com/timescale/timescaledb/

This looks promising! Somewhat unrelated question, but has anyone had success using AWS DynamoDB as a time-series database? I'm generally curious on the case for a "managed" TSDB versus setting up your own open source one.

We are planning are trying to get our extension onto major cloud providers like Amazon RDS and similar, so that might be useful for your use case.

Congrats on the launch!

I was investigating the same topic (PG based timeseries database) for a stock tick data project, would definitely give timescaledb a try.

Since financial data is mentioned in the blog, would be curious on how it performed / scaled in practical.

Thanks!

We're still preparing some benchmark numbers/performance numbers that we will hopefully share in the coming weeks. We do have some write performance numbers in there as you can see. There is also a lot of churn at the moment as we're still in beta and refining some key features, so I don't want to speculate too much on how performance looks until after we get a few more of our query optimizations tuned.

Whats the main difference compared to pg_partman? That provides parent and child tables, automated partitioning and the user only queries the parent tables.

https://github.com/keithf4/pg_partman

TimescaleDB does auto-sizing of the child tables (chunks) to keep write performance relatively constant while also making retention policy easy to do. That is, we make sure the chunks are aligned to time unit (e.g. an hour or a day) so when you want to remove data its dropping whole tables rather than individual rows.

Additionally, TimescaleDB comes with optimizations on the query side specifically for time-series data.

Ok, autosizing is missing in pg_partman. Retention works the same (just dropping childs). I've read the paper and there it gets more clear for me.

So you distribute the childtables to several nodes of a server cluster.

Is network latency a problem? I guess one should colocate the servers in one location rather than spread it out?

How good does it work when nodes die?

Do you use query parallelization (available since 9.6 in vanilla) on a single node and across different nodes?

How does this compare to say, Aerospike, or Honeycomb.io?

Honeycomb is also unapologetically a SaaS. We believe that - unless your company's core competency is, in fact, managing databases and a garden of myriad open-source monitoring tools - it makes sense for most people to outsource their observability solutions.

(We also don't currently support joins, while TimescaleDB's joins sound pretty dope :))

There are a few differences:

- Both Aerospike and Honeycomb.io don't support full sql queries. Instead supporting their own custom (and more limited query format)

- Aerospike is not optimized for time-based queries and is more like a key-value store. You cannot get the same performance

- Honeycomb is a column store. Ours is built on Postgres and can work with your existing Postgres databases

As for performance, we are still working on gathering numbers that we hope to share soon comparing us against other solutions including Influx and similar.

would be interesting to get that integrated with Prometheus remote storage.

Joins against time series data sound really nice.

We like to think so! We provide some sample datasets for people to play with[1][2] that have relational "metadata" tables alongside a time-series table where you can do this.

One thing we'll note is that currently JOINs between two time-series tables (what we call 'hypertables') are not optimized, but we're working on it! :)

[1] http://docs.timescale.com/other-sample-datasets [2] http://docs.timescale.com/getting-started/tutorial

Congrats on the launch!

