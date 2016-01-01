You can ban the nazi symbols & language and still have freedom of speech.
Twitter has a pretty well rounded TOS and they tend to go out of their way to block/ban people even when they haven't violated the TOS/CoC when there is sufficient pressure.
That said I don't understand why people want to turn their social networks to echo chambers, if you only having discussions that do not make you feel uncomfortable or challenge your views you often do not hold discussions worth having.
The mastodon.social terms ban this stuff:
> - Content illegal in Germany and/or France, such as holocaust denial or Nazi symbolism
> - Conduct promoting the ideology of National Socialism
So, er, literally "Nazis", not just "things I don't like"
Then again, Twitter has been notoriously uninterested in fighting this kind of problem. In fact, they don't seem to care much at all what their users think (editing tweets, anyone?), probably because users are not a direct source of income for them (but advertisers are). This is different in the case of Mastodon. It would be interesting to see what kind of solution they might come up with.
Each of those instances are (potentially) run by different people, who can each have their own rules and limit entrance however they like, to ensure they can maintain their own rules. If an instance wants to allow nazis, or doesn't want to enforce any rules at all, then fine, but most others will block them. The nazis can have their own little corner of the internet, but nobody else will talk to them.
In practice, if Mastodon reached hundreds of millions of users, I'd expect that to be spread over a great many instances, run by many independent groups which makes the enforcement problem _mostly_ simpler. It's not perfect, but it's an interesting approach.
You know what a better solution to Twitter problems would be than "clean" Twitter? No Twitter. Just drop it. This is a problem not a solution.
Mastodon.social explicitly bans nazis:
> The following types of content are explicitly disallowed and will result in revocation of access to the service:
> Sexual depictions of children
> Content illegal in Germany and/or France, such as holocaust denial or Nazi symbolism
> Conduct promoting the ideology of National Socialism
The same can be said about social networks, except swap porn for nazis.
The more users, the more diverse people you'll run into.
But I thought the article described it in the wrong way. Mastodon was down. Well one instance was down for the author because some big names had signed up on it.
The emphasis should be on it being decentralized. A modern day IRC where any community can run their own nodes and communicate with other nodes.
Running big communities is a challenge regardless of technology, just see Freenode for example.
I remember running IRC Networks back in the day, it required time, money and organisation. Sometimes even donations.
If so, you might want to sit down. I've got a lot of bad news.
You may want to take another look at Godwin's law.
I don't know if it's colossal arrogance, or colossal stupidity that makes so many developers launch their "Alternative to Hugely Successful Product X" without giving people any way of bringing across their existing "Product X" content, that they may have spent years creating.
I'm also confused by the distinction (or relationship) between this and GNUsocial. The article seems to suggest that Mastodon is an instance of (or at least compatible with) GNUsocial. The Mastodon FAQ seems to suggest it's a completely separate and incompatible thing.
FWIW, there are already several longer established GNUsocial-based almost-clones of Twitter out there, offering more than Mastodon seems to. Personally, I use Quitter, to scratch my FOSS 'twittering' itch:
https://quitter.no
See also: libertarian, classical liberal, conservative.
