Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The End of Business Intelligence
(
outlier.ai
)
4 points
by
exolymph
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
bsg75
11 months ago
Did we reach The End of ETL which would enable such a thing and I somehow missed it?
ares2012
11 months ago
Ha, no, until we can have universal standards for data collection and storage I think ETL will always exist. Segment and mParticle are making it easier, but there is little industry incentive to remove the ETL friction as there is so much money to be made.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: