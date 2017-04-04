Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The End of Business Intelligence (outlier.ai)
4 points by exolymph 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Did we reach The End of ETL which would enable such a thing and I somehow missed it?


Ha, no, until we can have universal standards for data collection and storage I think ETL will always exist. Segment and mParticle are making it easier, but there is little industry incentive to remove the ETL friction as there is so much money to be made.




