Edit: I'm referring to the journal, not the author.
Overall -- huge fan!
I can see this type of interactive journal becoming very popular in other fields, but not if the author has to create the diagrams him/herself.
I think these visualizations are deceptively easy to create. Javascript is a powerful language with many libraries, and in my experience, it just took a few nudges at exactly the right spots from Shan to go from an idea in my head to fully fledged diagram in distill. The tricky part has always been figuring out what to visualize, and if you're a researcher with an clever idea for a visualization, I recommend you reach out to the distill team.
https://github.com/distillpub/post--momentum/issues/1
We've also had a few designers volunteer to work with researchers on visualization. So, in special cases, we may match-make researchers with designers to produce a great article.
http://math.mit.edu/~freer/papers/PhysRevLett_110-168702.pdf
And how would it perform for non-positive-definite systems?
Just to be clear, though, CG doesn't use the negative gradients as search directions, as steepest descent would.
http://www.bioinf.jku.at/publications/older/3304.pdf
momentum = mass * velocity
force = mass * acceleration
momentum = (force / acceleration) * velocity
If you want to make your analogy work, the momentum algorithm adds mass to an object. In terms of literal acceleration at any point in time it is neutral, but the added mass causes you to get through difficult areas much faster.
That said, much of this article is moving away from that physical analogy. :)
