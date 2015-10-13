Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Kim Stanley Robinson’s “New York 2140” (nymag.com)
48 points by hownottowrite 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





I took a graph of a map of Manhattan and of the greater New York region and U.S. Geological survey’s print then looked at the streets and the contour levels and I simply marked the 50-foot intervals to see what kind of an island was left, what kind of a bay. And then I walked around town with a tourist-map version of that that I had altered so that I could have a smaller version of that. I wandered around and I looked at the terrain and I looked at the streets running from like Fifth and Sixth avenues between the Empire State Building and say 20th — there’s a 10-foot drop there that would [in a 50-foot sea-level rise] be the tidal zone that is actually several blocks of the wetland at low tide, but underwater at high tide. Even though it would be the shallows with waves breaking.

That actually sounds incredibly fun. Taking pictures and photoshopping in water at the appropriate levels would be pretty cool too.

I have to say, not having been to New York and having nothing on the line, that actually does sound like an incredibly cool setting.

reply


One of my favourite authors. I like how optimistic his books are, reminds me of the Culture series.

reply


This is a surprising to me since, of Robinson's work, I've only read Aurora. One of the primary impressions it had on me was the overwhelming bleakness of the universe and the futility of space exploration/colonization.

Perhaps I should muster the courage to try some of his other work.

reply


The unfortunate part about Aurora is that it is "optimistic" only in the context of all of the Red Mars trilogy, and 2312, and really only in the last chapter, where...

SPOILERS below

the characters go "well, eff it, I guess we have to make it work here on Earth". It seems to me that, in the arc of KSR's work, Aurora is the effective acceptance that humans will have to make Earth work for them, for better or worse, even as they collectively wrecked the planet. And that seems a nice segue into New York 2140.

reply


"futility of space exploration/colonization."

You definitely won't get that from the Mars trilogy (or indeed Antartica which is pretty much "White Mars").

I have to say I rather liked Aurora though - I thought the Ship character was well done.

reply


I thought Antarctica was pretty good. Optimistic but tempered by realism about how change happens in human societies. Not a particularly fast moving story, but it held my attention and I've re-read it a couple of times since.

reply


Aurora was extremely disappointing due to that bleakness.

Do read the Mars trilogy, which has strife, but also hope.

reply


Aurora was his worst book, IMHO, and definitely shouldn't dissuade you from his other work.

reply


Related, this is a fun tool to play with - well if your idea of fun includes enacting disaster fantasies anyway:

http://gothamist.com/2015/10/13/nyc_climate_change_map.php

reply


I read it already and really enjoyed it. It's a mixture of the quiet descriptiveness of the science in the capital series with the forward thinking genius of his earlier scifi, interspersed with some serious nerding out over the economy and it's role in the world. Thumbs up.

reply


This is great, I want to see a whole series of these scifi books for other cities of interest around the globe.

reply


There's at least one scene that's similar to the premise of this book in one of the Mars Trilogy books—but set in London, where the Thames is flooded.

reply


Really excited to read this book! I live by the Mars Trilogy, and by 2312, and I'm currently in 40 Signs of Rain. I'll add this to the list!

Note that there's a key typo in the introduction, suggesting the setting is 2040, and that made for a confusing first few minutes, but really, the book is set in 2140 indeed. Can't wait!

reply


Nitpick about New York 2140 - did KSR mix up neap and spring tides at one point?

reply


Here's a higher res copy of that nice cover art by Stephan Martiniere (http://www.martiniere.com/):

https://fsmedia.imgix.net/6c/17/d1/3e/0a61/470f/a3e8/85c1e77...

(Looks slightly upscaled, but probably from a better source than in the posted article.)

reply


Very cool. The one thing about this picture is that I imagine there would be a lot more sky bridges in a situation like that. Perhaps that's covered in the story. I guess I'll have to find out. :)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: