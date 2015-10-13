That actually sounds incredibly fun. Taking pictures and photoshopping in water at the appropriate levels would be pretty cool too.
I have to say, not having been to New York and having nothing on the line, that actually does sound like an incredibly cool setting.
Perhaps I should muster the courage to try some of his other work.
SPOILERS below
the characters go "well, eff it, I guess we have to make it work here on Earth". It seems to me that, in the arc of KSR's work, Aurora is the effective acceptance that humans will have to make Earth work for them, for better or worse, even as they collectively wrecked the planet. And that seems a nice segue into New York 2140.
You definitely won't get that from the Mars trilogy (or indeed Antartica which is pretty much "White Mars").
I have to say I rather liked Aurora though - I thought the Ship character was well done.
Do read the Mars trilogy, which has strife, but also hope.
http://gothamist.com/2015/10/13/nyc_climate_change_map.php
Note that there's a key typo in the introduction, suggesting the setting is 2040, and that made for a confusing first few minutes, but really, the book is set in 2140 indeed. Can't wait!
https://fsmedia.imgix.net/6c/17/d1/3e/0a61/470f/a3e8/85c1e77...
(Looks slightly upscaled, but probably from a better source than in the posted article.)
