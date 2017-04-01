Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reddit’s April Fools’ experiment (arstechnica.com)
Reddit's April Fools' experiment (arstechnica.com)
119 points by camtarn 1 hour ago | 63 comments





I think this was a pretty neat experiment. For the first 24 hours everything was chaos, then it settled down in the middle as communities formed, then at the end it was just annoying as every subreddit was trying to take over real-estate, and far too many people were taking it way too seriously. It got annoying going to certain subreddits that I subscribe to for content started getting flooded with "Man the decks, we need to defend this!".

The other thing this author tried to make this about was politics. I think the one thing this really showed was most people on reddit don't really care about politics, but the vocal minority on there makes it seem like it's the forefront of every issue. I don't think there is anything actually political on the final /r/place piece other than country flags. Maybe this was more about how disinterested the majority of redditors are with politics rather than how politics were being squashed out by other users?

There was another fascinating aspect of politics that sprang up due to Place: inter-community politics.

My community (Madoka Magica) was continuously communicating with our neighbors on all sides, ranging from the gigantic PrequelMemes to our right, Canada to our south, Homestuck, the Greek and Turkish flags mentioned in the article (which really were warring for quite a time before the heart appeared), and even tiny little subreddits like the AEIROU who we had to relocate as part of negotiations for our expansion.

There was constant debate about where to expand, who to defend against, who was being a jerk and needed to be wiped out... it was like a game of Diplomacy more than anything else.

> I think the one thing this really showed was most people on reddit don't really care about politics, but the vocal minority on there makes it seem like it's the forefront of every issue.

Isn't it also possible for the reverse to be true? That a very vocal minority cared very much about r/place, and that vocal minority happened to not care enough about politics to show up on Place?

That's actually a really interesting thought. I hadn't even considered that.

I don't currently have the time to find all of the analytics about pixel placement, but I would assume there were tens of thousands of users who aligned with some 'faction' and had more than 20 pixel placements in the entire 72 hours (I would say that is a large enough number to identify people who actively participated), which is by no means a minority of individuals who frequent reddit. Most of the subreddits I visit all had some plans to organize something on there, so there was a very diverse crowd that organized around it.

I draw my conclusion about politics based on the fact that it wouldn't have been very hard to get one of the larger political subreddits to get something on the board and maintain it for the weekend, yet that didn't happen.

I have filtered all political subreddits via RES, and it's surprising how little politics is discussed on reddit once you remove the epicenters.

It seems that given the restrictions on how often a single user could actually visibly change the image, coupled with the sheer volume of changes, no, the reverse is almost certainly not true.

> The other thing this author tried to make this about was politics.

I think there is something to be said about politics, here, but it's not about specific countries, ideologies, or personalities - it's about the nature of how we do politics.

In order for anything interesting of scale to get created, it required multiple users cooperating. In some cases, this means convincing them to abandon the project they want the most, in favor of the group project.

Also, as an art project grows, it necessarily ran in to border conflicts with its neighbors. How these conflicts were handled - whether through overwhelming force, negotiation over borders, compromise, or other means, says a lot about how people deal with conflicts in general.

i.e., the fact that the board ended with so many intact artworks, with intact borders, is notable.

I started to think about this a bit while I was replying to pavel_lishin below. Maybe it was more of users caring more about other communities or images more so than they do about political causes.

I must agree the scale of some of the works on there and the coordination it took is very admirable. I loved checking in every few hours just to see what had changed and who was fighting for control. It was definitely fun for a while to follow, but after time it became like a cult with some really toxic side-effects that leaked into different subreddits and detracted from the actual content fit for that sub.

> It got annoying going to certain subreddits that I subscribe to for content started getting flooded with "Man the decks, we need to defend this!".

To be fair, it is arguable that it deserved attention, as the final picture is now a part of internet history.

I don't think that argument is easy to defend, considering how big the internet is and that this is just a copy of existing ideas that have been done before.

> I don't think there is anything actually political on the final /r/place piece other than country flags.

There are various flags of different anarchist movements, very long trans* flag, LGBT flags here and there. IMO, all these count as "actually political".

I think that's an interesting conversation to have. I didn't know there were anarchist flags on there, could you link me to some of them, I'm curious to see.

As for the LGBT flags, I don't view those as political but rather as communities within reddit that together make up a large userbase who were committed to protecting each other's art and flags.

http://imgur.com/a/i9uS8 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anarchist_symbolism#/media/Fil...

At the left edge, somewhere above the middle, coordinates (0, 450) are a bunch of anarchist flags.

Anarchist movements I can see, but I don't think trans/LGBT flags count as "political."

It's an identity, not a political statement. It'd be like calling christian crosses "political"

an excellent demonstration of the power of tribal icons and memes, which were interesting to observe over the development of the picture. it started with simple place-specific things, like the rainbow, hearts, and color blobs, and then towards pixel art of specific pre-existing communities.

> It got annoying going to certain subreddits that I subscribe to for content started getting flooded with "Man the decks, we need to defend this!"

that's awesome! The whole thing became a territory war :)

I, too, thought that was a big part of the fun! I liked the competition of it all. I'm a bit surprised to learn this wasn't a popular sentiment.

It's worth nothing that the admins did actively ban users trying to make swastikas. /b/ tried and found that out the hard way. Reddit's content policy[1] was still applicable and was very much enforced.

[1] https://www.reddit.com/help/contentpolicy/

Interesting. Where there actually any real instances of the admins needing to step in like that?

I saw some posts early on on the subreddit where a lot of people collectively resolved to erase swastikas on sight, so I just kinda assumed that was the reason why symbols like that never stayed up for long.

When are we going to see this beautiful sign back in our culture as a positive symbol :( that and the Hitler mustache. I'm guessing we need a few hundred years before we can use these things without it being associated to Nazism.

To be fair, Michael Jordan spent a few years trying to rehabilitate the Hitler mustache in his Hanes ads. The problem is that Hitler's become so associated with it that it's now broadly known as the Hitler mustache (as opposed to the toothbrush mustache - thanks DanBC!), which makes it pretty hard to dissociate it with the man for most people.

The toothbrush moustache:

https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2009/jul/31/richard-herrin...

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/magazine/8218726.stm

You need to explain yourself better. You seem to be opposed to Nazism, but in favor of their symbol. Why?

reply


Not OP, but probably for aesthetic reasons. It's symmetrical, and has been a religious symbol for 11,000 years: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika

Swastikas are an ancient symbol of many religions and cultures across the world, and is usually a symbol of sacredness, good, luck, god, and other such meanings. In fact, the name itself comes from a sanskrit word. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika#Hinduism

You'll see it in much stonework on their temples and other buildings, especially as it does not have the associated stigma in Asia as it does in the West.

Presumably a reference to the long history of the symbol prior to its appropriation by the Nazis.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika

I assume because the swastica has many uses that are far older than it's modern western usage [0]

[0] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika

The swastika predated the Nazi party and Hitler by several millennia, and is still an important part of several religions and cultures. Wishing for the swastika to become un-stigmatized isn't really so controversial from that perspective.

Doesn't seem odd as the symbol was used for thousands of years before the nazis. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika

The Nazis stole the symbol from a religion (I believe Hinduism, may be wrong).

Buddhism.

Because it's not their symbol. It was a symbol with many positive meanings that existed for a long time before Nazis.

It is not their symbol. They are just the most recent to use it.

Because it's a symbol that existed before they did. Why should they have the ability to wipe the symbol out of use just because they used it for bad things?

I was surprised at the lack of swastikas, curse words, and nsfw content on the canvas, but that may say more about me than anything else.

There was some NSFW stuff early on. There was a communist flag on the left side, under which was the statement "bash the fash." He-Man had a rainbow in his mouth like he was giving it a blowjob for the longest time, and all the nsfw stuff suddenly disappeared at the end. I highly suspect that moderators and bots took over by the end and made it come together, and I bet it was a PR move to amplify a sense of community.

reply


Bots definitely did take over, and it's how communities left their images so preserved. A lot of subreddits had scripts they gave out to users to just run in the tab. I think this kind of ruined the joy of logging in after a few hours of being gone and seeing something completely different in an area.

Yes, me too. Admins were fine with a hammer and a sickle and LGBT propaganda, though. We all have biases, after all.

Maybe it was even useful as bait, eliminating lots of accounts of those users from their userbase.

If it's anything it would be the moderators of r/Place. The admin's job is more of administration level (sitewide), and it's more of picking up where the mod privileges end.

reply


The moderators of place are the admins, since it was an official reddit function ;)

I wonder, are these subs blocked for users from e.g. Germany and Austria, where the swastika is still banned?

Where does your link say that swastikas are not allowed? Does a swastika "encourage or incite violence"?

I'm curious since I don't ban swastikas on my site, although some of my users ask me to.

It's more about reddit being able to sell ads than anything else.

I'd say it falls under:

> Threatens, harasses, or bullies or encourages others to do so

While some users might feel that way, I'm not sure how an image (which is a collection of pixels on a screen that has many different historical interpretations) would threaten, harass or bully someone. Or incite it.

Of course, these days ad networks are hyper-sensitive about this topic, so from an advertising perspective it does make sense.

Interesting that they allow the hammer and sickle.

I wonder how they decided who was a willing participant. If I was a troll, I would try to create one with as many 'innocent' pixels as possible and get people banned for placing pixels they didn't know would become a swastika.

Reddit's AF this year was excellent, probably my favourite AF experiment of all time.

I usually really dislike AF on the internet - some (most) sites become completely unusable for a day and, last thing the internet needs, it gets even harder to tell real news from the fake bits. (Did you know Takei is running for 2018 congress? That was true! Actually it wasn't. But it was! Well, no, it wasn't.)

But I'm really fond of how Reddit always handled it: A day for creativity and experimentation. The Place is a really, really beautiful experiment and the result of it surpassed expectations.

I love those kind of "get together and improvise" experiments. The last time I had felt such a sense of wonder and community was the first few days of Pokemon Go when everyone was in the street trying to figure it out.

There's an untapped concept behind all of those. Content that is ephemeral but brings a lot of people together...

I guess that's what a lot of Alternate Reality Games try and tap into - the shared joy of figuring out something interesting and strange, sometimes with ties to the real world. I remember reading about the I Love Bees ARG, with its GPS coordinates for payphones (which turned out to be a promo for Halo 2!) and wishing I'd been able to be a part of it:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Love_Bees

I can't think of many examples, but I do like these sort of projects - Twitch Plays Pokémon comes to mind. Interesting how an entire subculture can develop: inside jokes, wars, and more. It's amazing because it's a microculture, but it develops far faster than any "regular" culture would.

It was a seriously cool experiment. Factions rose and fell, alliances were forged, battles waged, "rules of war" developed. It was amazing.

But I don't think there's much to be gained from pontificating about it as a model for preventing hate speech.

For one, it was moderated. The slow speed of creating things just meant it was easier on moderators.

Secondly, the main thing that made it mostly pleasant was that only very widespread ideas could flourish. Minority ideas, whether good or bad, could not (even the art from small communities was only allowed to exist via alliances with larger communities that could easily destroy their art). This means things were mostly unobjectionable, but it also limits creativity. Do you really want that to be your model of public conversation? Things can only be published if 1000 people all try to publish the same thing and work to maintain it?

This would just be pushing filter bubbles to the extreme and driving resentment underground where nobody would notice it until it bubbled over. Then people would be like "whoa, where'd all the hate speech come from?", when it was there all along but not the dominant voice. And they would be making poor decisions regarding their own political strategy, because they mistakenly believed that they had won a battle that they had not.

All a model like that would do would be to amplify the status quo, whether good or bad. Just because your political faction happens to be dominant in certain circles doesn't mean you should adopt policies that always benefit the dominant political faction. Especially when your faction is all about protecting minorities. A status-quo-favouring policy would be terrible for minorities that do not already carry favour with the larger population.

When you think about whether a policy for shaping public conversation is a good idea long-term or not, consider whether it would be a good idea say, in Russia today. LGBT people in Russia are oppressed and do not hold favour with any larger political faction. "Majority gets to censor the minority" is a terrible policy in almost all cases, and people at present only don't realise this because they are in the historically improbable situation of the people with the power to censor also being the ones who favour minority voices. This is historically rare, and your policies should not rely on it being the case.

Hm. I agree the original title from the article was clickbait, but ... could it perhaps be titled something that emphasizes the cooperative nature? It's not really an April Fools' gag as much as a social experiment.

And only the most recent, large scale, implementation of the concept. I recall these pixel wars pages being popular in the early 2000s. Back then you made perl scripts to automate it. Now they (r/place teams) use python. Not much has changed.

And I don't know if the author of the ars piece was just ignoring them or not, but there were plenty of dongs and other typical vandalism throughout.

We'll s/gag/experiment/ above.

Cheers :)

This experiment reminds me of an old website where visitors only had so much paint (and it would slowly regenerate over time), and would paint portions of a common canvas. I can't remember the name of the site, but I think it was active in the mid 2000's.

Of course, at times 4chan would invade, but I think it was mostly eastern europeans present (as once again flags were the big thing to paint everywhere).

Drawball

It continues to inspire creativity even after it closed: https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/63amnd/rplace_heatm...

I'm surprised that the article doesn't talk about how things were ruined towards the end with bots mindlessly overwriting squares to impose a pattern on the grid instead of collaborating.

This collaboration reminds me of Wikipedia, where users work together to create articles and remove vandalism.

Here's a timelapse of the entire event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnRCZK3KjUY

I found this whole thing to be incredibly fascinating. It's pretty amazing to see how everyone just sort of spontaneously banded together to create little works of art on the board which they could never have made on their own. Everytime I watch the timelapse I notice something new.

It's also interesting to note that because the impact of any individual user on the board was pretty limited (you could only place one pixel every 5 minutes, and even then there was no guarantee the first pixel you placed wouldn't be overwritten by someone else before you were even allowed to place another), every significant piece of artwork on there had tens or even hundreds of people involved in creating and maintaining it.

In addition to the various artworks on the board, there were also several major factions scattered throughout the board with their own goals. /r/TheBlueCorner dedicated themselves to filling the empty space in the bottom right corner of the board with blue pixels, while /r/theblackvoid formed to erase various artworks by replacing them with black tiles. If you pay attention you may also notice several other factions in the timelapse (the Rainbow Road, Draw Hearts, Erase the Place, and The Green Lattice were a few other notable ones).

Other interesting events to note include [the German invasion of France](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ParHJmq2aCs) (and resulting peaceful resolution), [The Void's (unsuccessful) attack on the OSU logo](https://i.imgur.com/Tpmvrcc.gif), and [several factions ganging up to attack the US flag](https://gfycat.com/InfamousShyEeve) while most of the US population was asleep. There's plenty of other stuff you might notice too if you look hard enough. (For example, can you find Waldo?)

[Here's what the canvas looked like when the event finally ended](https://i.imgur.com/ajWiAYi.png). Other interesting stuff to note include [this animated heatmap](https://i.imgur.com/a95XXDz.gifv) by /u/jampekka of activity on the canvas, and [this graphic](https://i.imgur.com/SEHaUSJ.png) by /u/alternateme highlighting all the white pixels which never got touched throughout the experiment.

Ah, the ample parallels you could draw with this and freedom.

