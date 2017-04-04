Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Jupyter Notebook 5.0 (jupyter.org)
87 points by sornars 1 hour ago | 8 comments





Did anybody succeed in deploying Jupyter into a multi-user environment? I know there is jupyterhub and some people deployed it for selected trustworthy users (e.g. in a university course context or a company's intranet), but AFAIK it hasn't been deployed in production to potential untrustworthy users. Current approaches seem to rely on the idea to sandbox you in a Docker environment, but mostly these are work-in-progress solutions and I am not sure how much more secure they are, beside the fact that also authentication and persistent storage issues have to be solved.

The obvious problem is that accessing Jupyter is technically similar to allowing full shell-access and you have to deal with local privilege escalation, but I wonder if there has been any progress. I evaluated to use it as a UI for domain-specific applications that give users some kind of graphical shell, but in the end I decided against it, because of security concerns.

reply


Hands down the best and most used tool in my portfolio. Well done, guys!

Does anyone know if there's a plan to introduce multi-kernel support in single notebooks like what Zeppelin does? Not that I have a strong preference for it but it appears to hold a lot of appeal in Spark-like environments where not all packages are available in Pyspark and you need to move between native Scala/spark and Pyspark.

reply


Spark-like environments where not all packages are available in Pyspark and you need to move between native Scala/spark and Pyspark.

What exactly do you mean here? Are you referring to the parts of Spark which don't currently have a Python API? Because those are becoming smaller and smaller.

There is also Jupyter magics to let you change languages within a notebook. See %Rpush and %RPull from [1]. Not sure if there is a way to have a Scala kernel running and sharing the same Spark context though.

I think IBM is working on something in this area.

[1] https://blog.dominodatalab.com/lesser-known-ways-of-using-no...

reply


The only thing I want from Jupyter notebook is easy version control workflow - not sure what's the best option is right now but last time I checked it was 'delete all outputs before commit' which is great in many cases.

reply


There's some good advice here: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/18734739/using-ipython-no.... Obviously imperfect, but it helps until it's implemented properly

reply


Check out nbdime[0], it might be what you are looking for.

[0]https://nbdime.readthedocs.io/en/latest/vcs.html

reply


Use nbstripout[0] as a git filter. Then you have seamless git control of notebooks. There's talk of automatically saving code only separate versions in future releases.

[0] https://github.com/kynan/nbstripout

reply


This looks pretty good for handling diffing/merging of notebooks. I'm just getting started with jupyter, but it seems like somewhat of a pain to have to ssh into a server to manage versioning with git while I work on the code in the browser. I'd prefer if I could do all of my jupyter work directly in a notebook, and commit from the notebook webpage.

I'm not sure how others work with this stack, so there is likely tooling I don't know about. I'd love to hear suggestions.

reply




