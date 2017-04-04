Hacker News
The First Deuterated Drug Arrives
refurb
3 minutes ago
What's interesting is that Concert Pharmaceuticals (Derek mentions this in his post) has been working on this technology for the past two decades. I'm kind of surprised they weren't the first to market.
Drug R&D is hard!
