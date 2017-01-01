I am on board with "hook them from the start", but you have to change it for an academic crowd. They will bristle at trying to be sensational. In an academic computer science context, it means put your conclusions first, along with your best results. People may tune out after the first few minutes, so you'd better tell them the most important stuff right away. The rest of your talk is then supporting and explaining how you achieved your best results.
I would recommend the book "Even a geek can speak".
I did find the tips the author shared. But if you are fundamentally a poor speaker, you want to work on the fundamentals rather than marginal tips.
