Tips to rock your next conference talk (rizwanjavaid.com)
This doesn't really apply to academic conferences, which tend to have a more subdued atmosphere. (And you don't control the environment you present in, and there will be multiple talks in the sessions.)

I am on board with "hook them from the start", but you have to change it for an academic crowd. They will bristle at trying to be sensational. In an academic computer science context, it means put your conclusions first, along with your best results. People may tune out after the first few minutes, so you'd better tell them the most important stuff right away. The rest of your talk is then supporting and explaining how you achieved your best results.

Good point. These are general tips to do if you are able to. :)

I find books are much better treatment of complex topics like public speaking. Blog posts of people who give several talks a year don't have the breadth and depth - they are essentially a list of small tips that work for that individual.

I would recommend the book "Even a geek can speak".

I did find the tips the author shared. But if you are fundamentally a poor speaker, you want to work on the fundamentals rather than marginal tips.

I would definitely push for improving your speaking before you address these types of details.

