Serendipity, accidental new discovery; This project(webapp) provides the great opportunity to browse and find high quality repo quickly and elegantly, with trending, rank, awesome, topics, similar dimensions.
Some great data and ideas come from previous other programmers's project, which is addressed at my article Github Explore Tip.
the main features:
Awesome: Show awesome - the Awesome List, the one-stop viewing experience [Awesome - curated list of awesome lists] (https://github.com/sindresorhus/awesome)
Trending: Show new trends in nearly ten days of time dimension, catch hot trends, keep pace with the times
Rank: Based on the Trending project in the past year, select Repo with no specific programming language. They are mostly guides and tutorials, it provide a chance to find new ideas from these non-hardcode projects
Topics: Topics are aggregated from the Backend, FrontEnd, DevOps, Guides, Tools, Design, Mobile and other categories and sorted by popularity. It make you quickly find all the topics popular repos
Similar: Find similar repos for the current repo, a good chance to know more, to compare and to combine.
