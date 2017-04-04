Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A New Look at the Lasting Consequences of Student Debt (npr.org)
So, is college still worth it? In the most simplistic terms, yes.

Let's look back at homeownership. Attending a four-year college — even if you borrow, and even if you do not graduate — still increases your chances of owning a home, compared to people who never enroll.

But if the new economy demands that workers have the ability to flow to job opportunities (like dragging-n-dropping them on a spreadsheet) then home ownership is an anchor.

Yea, at this point I'd only get a home if I was comfortable with severely limiting my job prospects. Even in the same metro area I've moved apartments after getting a new job so that my commute is around 30 minutes rather than the 1-1.5 hour commutes a lot of my home owning coworkers have had

