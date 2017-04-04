Let's look back at homeownership. Attending a four-year college — even if you borrow, and even if you do not graduate — still increases your chances of owning a home, compared to people who never enroll.
But if the new economy demands that workers have the ability to flow to job opportunities (like dragging-n-dropping them on a spreadsheet) then home ownership is an anchor.
