How to Get Rich Trading Bitcoin (cringely.com)
26 points by zinxq 1 hour ago | 21 comments





I find it sad that crypto currency with it's really useful interesting features is seen, almost exclusively, as a vehicle for investment thrill rides (ie get-rich-quick bullshit)

Wouldn't be nice to have crypto-currency where the focus is simply as a robust and secure medium in which to exchange goods and services? Am I missing something fundamental about currency in wishing this?

Perhaps I'm reading this wrong but he would have done better just sitting on the coins rather than trying to trade them.

He claims with his method he started with $100 and bought Bitcoins valued at .05 which means he could have bought 2,000 BTC at this time.

He claims his method netted a profit of roughly $20,000.00. BTC is trading at $1143.00 right now.

If he would have bought those 2,000 coins and sold them right now he would have proceeds of $2,286,000.00, essentially all profit as it started from a $100 investment. Plus he'd be paying a long term capital gains tax and not the many short term taxes he'd have paid by day trading BTC.

I suppose buy and hold would have been the better strategy.

I think he outted himself with this line:

> those poor sods who think it’s a store of value and the price will go up for unknown reasons

...followed by an entire article based on the unfounded premise that Bitcoin will continue to rise.

The only worthwhile advice in the whole article is nothing more than "buy low, sell high". Beyond that, you could effectively replace the word "Bitcoin" with "AAPL" or "AMZN" and it would be equally accurate. Any security which hasn't crumbled yet certainly looks like a good bet.

That said, as one of those "poor sods", perhaps I am a bit of a fanboy - but might I suggest the author look up the definition of a hedged bet?

There is very little substance to this article. This is the core "strategy":

"This suggests my new Bitcoin trading strategy, which I admit I have only tried so far on paper. [...] Bitcoins go down in value when the demand for them as transaction instruments decreases. When that Russian oligarch sells his shiftload of Bitcoins for US dollars, Bitcoin value goes down. When that happens — when Bitcoin prices drop by 20 percent or more — BUY! The price will inevitably come back up, I assure you.

When Bitcoin prices rise by 20 percent or more — SELL! You just made 40 percent on your money.

Rinse, repeat, automate, get rich."

This is also known as gambling. I'm not judging gamblers, but if it were so easy, the author of this post would have implemented it in a few lines of code and actually gotten rich instead of writing a muddy, unclear piece of trivialities.

Let me summarise it a bit more for you.

Buy low, sell high.

"Step 1: Be a person who intuitively knows what prices ought to be. Then simply arbitrage accordingly."

Yeah, lol, how low is low? how high is high? I mean this got to be the most meaningless sentence ever.

The trading strategy aside.

The interesting part is that Bitcoin (or crypto in general) represents a limited supply commodity that will (eventually) start to decrease in available supply because it's also used as an active currency.

The users of it as an active currency (as opposed to the users of it as an investment) are price insensitive and don't care what they pay to borrow bitcoin for a few seconds. As long as volatility isn't crazy those few seconds, they are in and out of it as a store of value immediately.

That activity further limits supply. That's the thesis. Limited and dwindling supply along with having an active use that's price insensitive.

Hence his claim that apart from short-term volatility, as long as it increases it's use as a currency, it's long-term value must rise.

I found nothing helpful in this article. The OP talks a lot but then come up to you and say "Buy the Dip, Sell the peak". Yeah, sure. But is it really that simple if you don't pick the dates?

Let's say you started very lately on this game: You bought on Oct 08 at 588. You then sold after a 20% gain: That is, you sold at 708 around Nov 12. Now the price of bitcoin doesn't correct, it goes up full retard to 1160. Then correct to 850. You buy there and "Boom", bitcoin still dump again to 740. Now you are faced with a hard choice: Hold the trade until you make profit, or dump it and "get the fuck out".

My experience is: Stress and uncertainly will play a huge role and you'll make the mistake of dumping at 740 and only see the price rises later.

The OP's suggested trade is simply a retarded market making strategy. If you are down for some business, at least do it right.

>...goes up full retard

haha

I bought late, I'm wondering why watching it real time drop in rice by potentially hundreds, at least I consider it disposable income

edit: what I'm considering is selling if it goes up twice what I put into it, to at least get what I put in then keep what I have, and let it fluctuate. But I realize I'd miss out on the "compounding interest" by having more to increase than less.

For the majority of people:

How to end up with $5 million trading X:

Start with $20 million

The strategy is always either flat or long bitcoin. If bitcoin is only going up in value it's hard not to make money. I'd be interested if his position oscillated between short and long if it would be profitable?

IMO, also as an observer since it started, Bitcoin is media driven. Every time it reaches new peaks it gains attention in media/blogs/etc until it something bad happens like a hack/etc to trigger a sell off and it falls out of favor of media. Eventually it repeats. It may be getting to a point where it doesn't feel beta. It's a viable alternative when crazy economic things are going on in India/China/etc and it starts actually becoming the thing it's supposed to be: currency. Then, limited trading volume drives prices up.

He discovered reversion to the mean.

I made some money doing that. I made more just sitting on coins.

You're not going to get "rich" only investing $100 at a time. It's a good strategy if you're buying Bitcoin to hedge against fiat though.

$100 of AMZN stock in 2001 is worth about $9,000 today.

Investing is easy if you have a time machine or can predict the future.

Yeah, and $100 of Bitcoin in 2011 is worth $100,000 today. But like you said, you have to know the future to only invest in wild successes.

Or you could be a curious nerd like me who bought coins on IRC at 3$ a pop trying to figure out what the hell this new thing is.

A problem for me now is what the hell to do with all these coins since I am fairly sure i would lose half in taxes (Capital gains, Ireland), and I doubt exchanges would accept "I bought them #bitcoin-otc back in the day" as a valid source of funds and not report me to authorities.

On bright side can go mad shopping on Amazon and holidaying via Expedia

I've wondered about just that. I bought $11,000 USD worth of BTC (in cash, at a local bar) when it was at $7. I thought I was extremely lucky when I sold them not too long after at $30. If only I had held onto them I would be dealing with the same issue you are (although, arguably, it's a nice problem to have).

If the coins were bought and held, the history for the wallet will provide concise backup for your acquisition story.

Since you look like a throwaway, how much much is your stake worth? How do you actually spend it?

