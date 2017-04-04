Wouldn't be nice to have crypto-currency where the focus is simply as a robust and secure medium in which to exchange goods and services? Am I missing something fundamental about currency in wishing this?
He claims with his method he started with $100 and bought Bitcoins valued at .05 which means he could have bought 2,000 BTC at this time.
He claims his method netted a profit of roughly $20,000.00. BTC is trading at $1143.00 right now.
If he would have bought those 2,000 coins and sold them right now he would have proceeds of $2,286,000.00, essentially all profit as it started from a $100 investment. Plus he'd be paying a long term capital gains tax and not the many short term taxes he'd have paid by day trading BTC.
I suppose buy and hold would have been the better strategy.
> those poor sods who think it’s a store of value and the price will go up for unknown reasons
...followed by an entire article based on the unfounded premise that Bitcoin will continue to rise.
The only worthwhile advice in the whole article is nothing more than "buy low, sell high". Beyond that, you could effectively replace the word "Bitcoin" with "AAPL" or "AMZN" and it would be equally accurate. Any security which hasn't crumbled yet certainly looks like a good bet.
That said, as one of those "poor sods", perhaps I am a bit of a fanboy - but might I suggest the author look up the definition of a hedged bet?
"This suggests my new Bitcoin trading strategy, which I admit I have only tried so far on paper. [...] Bitcoins go down in value when the demand for them as transaction instruments decreases. When that Russian oligarch sells his shiftload of Bitcoins for US dollars, Bitcoin value goes down. When that happens — when Bitcoin prices drop by 20 percent or more — BUY! The price will inevitably come back up, I assure you.
When Bitcoin prices rise by 20 percent or more — SELL! You just made 40 percent on your money.
Rinse, repeat, automate, get rich."
This is also known as gambling. I'm not judging gamblers, but if it were so easy, the author of this post would have implemented it in a few lines of code and actually gotten rich instead of writing a muddy, unclear piece of trivialities.
Buy low, sell high.
The interesting part is that Bitcoin (or crypto in general) represents a limited supply commodity that will (eventually) start to decrease in available supply because it's also used as an active currency.
The users of it as an active currency (as opposed to the users of it as an investment) are price insensitive and don't care what they pay to borrow bitcoin for a few seconds. As long as volatility isn't crazy those few seconds, they are in and out of it as a store of value immediately.
That activity further limits supply. That's the thesis. Limited and dwindling supply along with having an active use that's price insensitive.
Hence his claim that apart from short-term volatility, as long as it increases it's use as a currency, it's long-term value must rise.
Let's say you started very lately on this game: You bought on Oct 08 at 588. You then sold after a 20% gain: That is, you sold at 708 around Nov 12. Now the price of bitcoin doesn't correct, it goes up full retard to 1160. Then correct to 850. You buy there and "Boom", bitcoin still dump again to 740. Now you are faced with a hard choice: Hold the trade until you make profit, or dump it and "get the fuck out".
My experience is: Stress and uncertainly will play a huge role and you'll make the mistake of dumping at 740 and only see the price rises later.
The OP's suggested trade is simply a retarded market making strategy. If you are down for some business, at least do it right.
I bought late, I'm wondering why watching it real time drop in rice by potentially hundreds, at least I consider it disposable income
edit: what I'm considering is selling if it goes up twice what I put into it, to at least get what I put in then keep what I have, and let it fluctuate. But I realize I'd miss out on the "compounding interest" by having more to increase than less.
How to end up with $5 million trading X:
Start with $20 million
I made some money doing that. I made more just sitting on coins.
Investing is easy if you have a time machine or can predict the future.
A problem for me now is what the hell to do with all these coins since I am fairly sure i would lose half in taxes (Capital gains, Ireland), and I doubt exchanges would accept "I bought them #bitcoin-otc back in the day" as a valid source of funds and not report me to authorities.
On bright side can go mad shopping on Amazon and holidaying via Expedia
