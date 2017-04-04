Hacker News
Apple Introducing New Mac Pro, Pro iMacs and External Display Over Next Year
techcrunch.com
18 points
by
uptown
4 hours ago
4 comments
macintux
0 minutes ago
akurilin
12 minutes ago
I've definitely struggled with getting a good bang for my performance buck on the macOS ecosystem for building a video editing or gaming rig. These days you can find a pre-made PC with 32gb RAM, GTX 1070, core i7 and more for $1400, but mac specs come nowhere close for that kind of price. Really don't want to move back to the Windows ecosystem but also paying over 2x for worse specs is silly.
renaudg
2 hours ago
tl;dr : they designed themselves into a corner with the current Mac Pro, next ones will have modularity as a primary goal.
maxxxxx
43 minutes ago
Or it will be very thin and pretty :-)
