Show HN: Dnote – Instantly Capture Your Coding Wisdom (dnote.io)
I made Dnote because even though I learn many things every day while coding, I forget most of them. The reason is that (1) I don't write them down (2) I don't revisit what I write down.

So I made a CLI to keep track of my engineering microlessons with minimal friction, without leaving the command line. Next step is to build automated digest email so that I actually remember my lessons.

I wrote more about why and how I am building it here: https://sungwoncho.io/making-dnote

