So I made a CLI to keep track of my engineering microlessons with minimal friction, without leaving the command line. Next step is to build automated digest email so that I actually remember my lessons.
I wrote more about why and how I am building it here: https://sungwoncho.io/making-dnote
reply
So I made a CLI to keep track of my engineering microlessons with minimal friction, without leaving the command line. Next step is to build automated digest email so that I actually remember my lessons.
I wrote more about why and how I am building it here: https://sungwoncho.io/making-dnote
reply