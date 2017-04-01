Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Mac Pro Lives (daringfireball.net)
15 points by neilprosser 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





And Siracusa with the win. "That Mac is our last hope… No. There is another." https://twitter.com/siracusa/status/849229927358636033 https://twitter.com/siracusa/status/849230093088165888

I always assumed that upgrading the Mac Pro was going to by daisy chaining them with Thunderbolt connections. Guess I was wrong, but I'd love 24 cores and 6 graphics cards on my desk even if the price was crazy.

