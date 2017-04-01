Hacker News
The Mac Pro Lives
daringfireball.net
15 points
by
neilprosser
10 minutes ago
2 comments
alexkadis
0 minutes ago
And Siracusa with the win. "That Mac is our last hope… No. There is another."
https://twitter.com/siracusa/status/849229927358636033
https://twitter.com/siracusa/status/849230093088165888
andy_ppp
0 minutes ago
I always assumed that upgrading the Mac Pro was going to by daisy chaining them with Thunderbolt connections. Guess I was wrong, but I'd love 24 cores and 6 graphics cards on my desk even if the price was crazy.
