One of the professors also had a very old newspaper clipping taped up (it was brown then and that was quite a while ago), about several mathematicians committing suicide in the wake of those proofs. I've looked for corroboration of this and have never found it. A bit difficult to comprehend from a modern perspective, but more plausible with an appreciation of the 19th Century faith in rationalism / logical positivism that Godel helped overturn.
Not many people are aware that Godel spent much of his life secretly working on a modern update of an ontological argument for God's existence, and didn't reveal this until late in life -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G%C3%B6del%27s_ontological_pro...
reply
This doesn't have anything to do with anything, just a thing that happened
http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/G%C3%B6del's_incompleteness_the...
One of the professors also had a very old newspaper clipping taped up (it was brown then and that was quite a while ago), about several mathematicians committing suicide in the wake of those proofs. I've looked for corroboration of this and have never found it. A bit difficult to comprehend from a modern perspective, but more plausible with an appreciation of the 19th Century faith in rationalism / logical positivism that Godel helped overturn.
Not many people are aware that Godel spent much of his life secretly working on a modern update of an ontological argument for God's existence, and didn't reveal this until late in life -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G%C3%B6del%27s_ontological_pro...
reply