Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gödel's Incompleteness Theorems (stanford.edu)
15 points by mutor 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I took a full semester course on Godel's Incompleteness Theorem in college and found it rewarding. It was one of those experiences that convinced me that hand-wavy familiarity with stuff sometimes pales by contrast to a deep dive.

One of the professors also had a very old newspaper clipping taped up (it was brown then and that was quite a while ago), about several mathematicians committing suicide in the wake of those proofs. I've looked for corroboration of this and have never found it. A bit difficult to comprehend from a modern perspective, but more plausible with an appreciation of the 19th Century faith in rationalism / logical positivism that Godel helped overturn.

Not many people are aware that Godel spent much of his life secretly working on a modern update of an ontological argument for God's existence, and didn't reveal this until late in life -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G%C3%B6del%27s_ontological_pro...

reply


Carl Hewitt (of Actor model fame) has this thing where he claims that contradiction alone allows you to defeat Godel Incompleteness, so he shops it around places and everyone's like, "man, wtf, this isn't how that works". I saw him shop it to D. Hofstadter and Hofstadter basically smiled and took the little piece of paper and threw it away when Carl wasn't looking.

This doesn't have anything to do with anything, just a thing that happened

reply


A non-mathematical interpretation of Gödels Theorems and their implications

http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/G%C3%B6del's_incompleteness_the...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: