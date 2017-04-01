Even between different implementations of unitary quantum computers, speed comparisons are not so clear. Gate speeds can be compared, but that doesn't tell you a lot about how fast you will get a reliable result from a computation. It also doesn't offer much insight into the future.
In short, don't go betting on an architecture just yet.
