Tim Berners-Lee has won the Turing Award for his work in inventing the WWW (mit.edu)
121 points by melqdusy 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Key quote (for me) from the interview:

"A social network is disempowering because you put a lot of energy into it, all your personal data out there, and tell it who your friends are. You can only use that information inside the silo of that particular social network."

source: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/604052/webs-inventor-tim-...

Yeah. I wish we had something more decentralised, like e-mail, but for social networks. Like, a standardized social network protocol that most people use (popularity is important here). There is nothing special about what social networks like Facebook do, the biggest challenge is probably serving so many requests and storing lots of data with high availability.

That was essentially the promise of RDF, OWL, The Semantic Web, Web2.0 and so on. After swimming in that stuff for 3 years in the early 00's, I could tell back then that it was mostly a boondoggle, and even though those technologies have found their niche, the project failed for the same reason that the original WWW was successful.

It was like 'AI' in the 80's, but with XML.

Even email is no longer really decentralized. Google and a few other email silos now make up the bulk.

This is why I use Fastmail, and encrypt my Google Drive data. It isn't any more secure as far as I can tell, but I'm tired of 2-3 companies holding all my easily accessible data in one place. Especially when they are openly using that data for advertising.

These days I'll always take a paid service over a "free" one where I'm the product.

You still can have all your own data though in a useable form, all you need is IMAP. So it's better than social networks albeit not as decentralised as we'd like

I've heard of diaspora being described like email.

I think his work on educating people about the web ever since it's creation is pretty awesome.

His list of questions for kids is great, especially the one on 'what happens when I click a link' [0]

  [0]: https://www.w3.org/People/Berners-Lee/Kids.html#What1

For anyone who doesn't know, the www is a a "hypertext" project where documents can contain links to each other. By clicking these links, a wide variety of content is exposed. For example, consider how much easier it is to use Wikipedia than to have to look up references in the index (page numbers by word occurrence) of a printed book. You can just click on a link and follow it. In all, most people spend most of their online time reading pages that have hyperlinks in it, which they follow.

It's certainly a paradigm shift similar to what Gutenberg accomplished.

Internet? That's still around?

And soon will win the big brother award for accepting DRM ?

Tim Berners-Lee is not the equivalent of the W3C (though he did vote for EME).

I think the main reason to allow this is that otherwise the only effect is that the same thing will happen in a non-standard fashion with Apps and other binaries being the way to access protected content.

That said, I'm not happy with it either and I wished that the web would remain DRM free, the only reason it has the adoption that it does is because it was open from the beginning.

Finally, the way to vote as a consumer is with your feet: simply refuse to access DRM protected content and it will go away all by itself.

