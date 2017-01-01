"A social network is disempowering because you put a lot of energy into it, all your personal data out there, and tell it who your friends are. You can only use that information inside the silo of that particular social network."
source: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/604052/webs-inventor-tim-...
reply
It was like 'AI' in the 80's, but with XML.
These days I'll always take a paid service over a "free" one where I'm the product.
His list of questions for kids is great, especially the one on 'what happens when I click a link' [0]
[0]: https://www.w3.org/People/Berners-Lee/Kids.html#What1
It's certainly a paradigm shift similar to what Gutenberg accomplished.
I think the main reason to allow this is that otherwise the only effect is that the same thing will happen in a non-standard fashion with Apps and other binaries being the way to access protected content.
That said, I'm not happy with it either and I wished that the web would remain DRM free, the only reason it has the adoption that it does is because it was open from the beginning.
Finally, the way to vote as a consumer is with your feet: simply refuse to access DRM protected content and it will go away all by itself.
"A social network is disempowering because you put a lot of energy into it, all your personal data out there, and tell it who your friends are. You can only use that information inside the silo of that particular social network."
source: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/604052/webs-inventor-tim-...
reply