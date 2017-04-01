Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Linux Foundation: Not a Friend of Desktop Linux, the GPL, or Openness (fossforce.com)
I'm sorry, I'm not seeing it. One person involved with the Linux Foundation wrote an article that used some terms this author and some others didn't like, and after some outcry the Linux Foundation removed it. Somehow this makes the entire organization a non-friend of Desktop Linux and the GPL?

It's just such a massive leap of logic. The GPL is in the most restrictive class of open-source licenses for companies, and it is viral by nature. Should those terms be sugar-coated? I didn't read an ounce of contempt in the quoted section.

If you want to combine viral open-source code with toxic proprietary code, sure. Proprietary code is toxic by nature, so why should we not use that term?

> I didn't read an ounce of contempt

I disagree. Calling a grant of permissions "restrictive", or calling it "viral" has as much contempt as calling a offering of proprietary licensed software toxic.

Well to be fair to the author the writer of the article has the job title:

Sr. Director Open Source Consulting Services

And they're posting on the Linux Foundation's site so that's a bit more than just some random person writing an article for the site.

Also the term "viral" comes off as an insult to the licence, I think the term GNU Public Virus used to be a common descriptor.

I think that's why the term Copyleft was introduced.

