It's just such a massive leap of logic. The GPL is in the most restrictive class of open-source licenses for companies, and it is viral by nature. Should those terms be sugar-coated? I didn't read an ounce of contempt in the quoted section.
> I didn't read an ounce of contempt
I disagree. Calling a grant of permissions "restrictive", or calling it "viral" has as much contempt as calling a offering of proprietary licensed software toxic.
And they're posting on the Linux Foundation's site so that's a bit more than just some random person writing an article for the site.
Also the term "viral" comes off as an insult to the licence, I think the term GNU Public Virus used to be a common descriptor.
I think that's why the term Copyleft was introduced.
