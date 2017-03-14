Hacker News
Apple hires security researcher and Little Flocker developer Jonathan Zdziarski
techcrunch.com
jmedwards
16 minutes ago
jmedwards
16 minutes ago
www.littleflocker.com is down and my app is unable to update... I hope this means my $14.99 won't be going down the pan. It would be a shame to see Little Flocker cease, too.
