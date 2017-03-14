Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple hires security researcher and Little Flocker developer Jonathan Zdziarski (techcrunch.com)
www.littleflocker.com is down and my app is unable to update... I hope this means my $14.99 won't be going down the pan. It would be a shame to see Little Flocker cease, too.

