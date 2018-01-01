Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Coming in 2018 – New AWS Region in Sweden (amazon.com)
27 points by alecsx6 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Interesting that AWS didn't chose to place their DC's at the "Node Pole" (http://thenodepole.com) in the northern parts of Sweden where FB have theirs.

reply


Slightly OT, but also interesting that the "Node Pole" host their website on AWS...

reply


That's a slightly awkward looking reference customer list (assuming that's what it is).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: