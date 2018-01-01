Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Coming in 2018 – New AWS Region in Sweden
(
amazon.com
)
27 points
by
alecsx6
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
filleokus
2 minutes ago
Interesting that AWS didn't chose to place their DC's at the "Node Pole" (
http://thenodepole.com
) in the northern parts of Sweden where FB have theirs.
reply
lucideer
0 minutes ago
Slightly OT, but also interesting that the "Node Pole" host their website on AWS...
reply
metricodus
33 minutes ago
That's a slightly awkward looking reference customer list (assuming that's what it is).
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply